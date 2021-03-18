Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp Joins Eclipse Theatre As Interim Chief Executive

In 2003, Kenneth was made an OBE in recognition of his services to dance, and in June 2017 was made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Mar. 18, 2021  
Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp Joins Eclipse Theatre As Interim Chief Executive

Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp CBE, FRSA has been appointed as Eclipse's Interim Chief Executive and joins the team this week until July 2021.

Kenneth is a key figure in the UK arts and culture scene, with close to 40 years professional experience in the sector.

He began his career as a dancer; as one of the leading dance artists of his generation, he performed for 13 years with the internationally-acclaimed London Contemporary Dance Theatre and then with other leading companies during a 25-year career as a performer, choreographer, teacher and director.

From 2007 to 2016, he was Chief Executive of The Place, the UK's leading centre for contemporary dance development. From 2018 to 2020, he was Director of The Africa Centre, in its new home in Southwark, London. He is currently working as a Freelance Arts & Culture Consultant.

In 2003, Kenneth was made an OBE in recognition of his services to dance, and in June 2017 was made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, also in recognition of his services to dance.

Kenneth will lead on the company's overall strategy with oversight on the 2021 artistic programme and will work with the Eclipse Board of Trustees and team on the transition to a new creative and executive leadership.

More details of Eclipse's exciting upcoming artistic programme and information on the recruitment of the new leadership team will be shared soon.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Mary Testa
Mary Testa

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Only Stage Management Extends Deadline for International Conducting Competition Photo

Only Stage Management Extends Deadline for International Conducting Competition

Naudline Pierre Now Represented By James Cohan Photo

Naudline Pierre Now Represented By James Cohan

Printworks London Opening Weekend Announced Photo

Printworks London Opening Weekend Announced

Lloyd Griffith Announces Rescheduled Dates For Not Just A Pretty Face UK Tour For 2021 Photo

Lloyd Griffith Announces Rescheduled Dates For 'Not Just A Pretty Face' UK Tour For 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Only Stage Management Extends Deadline for International Conducting Competition
  • Naudline Pierre Now Represented By James Cohan
  • Graeae Re-Releases THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA For Women's History Month
  • Printworks London Opening Weekend Announced