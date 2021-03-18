Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp Joins Eclipse Theatre As Interim Chief Executive

Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp CBE, FRSA has been appointed as Eclipse's Interim Chief Executive and joins the team this week until July 2021.

Kenneth is a key figure in the UK arts and culture scene, with close to 40 years professional experience in the sector.

He began his career as a dancer; as one of the leading dance artists of his generation, he performed for 13 years with the internationally-acclaimed London Contemporary Dance Theatre and then with other leading companies during a 25-year career as a performer, choreographer, teacher and director.

From 2007 to 2016, he was Chief Executive of The Place, the UK's leading centre for contemporary dance development. From 2018 to 2020, he was Director of The Africa Centre, in its new home in Southwark, London. He is currently working as a Freelance Arts & Culture Consultant.

In 2003, Kenneth was made an OBE in recognition of his services to dance, and in June 2017 was made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, also in recognition of his services to dance.

Kenneth will lead on the company's overall strategy with oversight on the 2021 artistic programme and will work with the Eclipse Board of Trustees and team on the transition to a new creative and executive leadership.

More details of Eclipse's exciting upcoming artistic programme and information on the recruitment of the new leadership team will be shared soon.