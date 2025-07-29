Keith and Kristyn Getty Bring HOME FOR CHRISTMAS to Glasgow, London, and Belfast This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following two sold-out nights at the SSE Arena Belfast last December, world-renowned hymn writers Keith & Kristyn Getty will bring their ‘Home for Christmas' concert to the UK this festive season — with performances at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, a spectacular evening at London's most iconic concert venue, the Royal Albert Hall and a return to the SSE Arena Belfast.

Tickets for all three concerts go on sale this Friday at 10am and will be available via www.gettymusic.com.

Known globally for penning the modern hymn “In Christ Alone,” the Grammy-nominated duo has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Centre, and the Sydney Opera House. This December, they bring the songs of the Christmas season to life for audiences across the UK.

‘Home for Christmas' is a vibrant celebration of the Christmas story, weaving together beloved traditional carols, Celtic heritage, and Nashville flair. The Gettys will be joined by local choirs and orchestras in each city, along with a host of virtuoso instrumentalists and special guest artists, uniting thousands of voices in joyful song and timeless tradition. Perfect for the whole family, this will be a special night to remember — and an unforgettable way to celebrate the season.

About Keith and Kristyn Getty

Keith and Kristyn Getty are GRAMMY-nominated artists, hymn writers, and founders of Getty Music, originally from Northern Ireland. Their passion lies in creating and championing Christ-centred hymns for individuals, families, and churches worldwide. Their songwriting journey began in 2000 when Keith composed the melody for “In Christ Alone”—now one of the most-sung hymns in the world. Since then, their music has been sung by over 100 million people annually, across genres and global contexts, from churches to concert halls like Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Centre, and Sydney Opera House. They launched Getty Music with a vision toward 2050, aiming to shape the future of congregational worship. The Gettys collaborate with a growing team of like-minded songwriters and are currently developing the Sing! Hymnal, set for release in September 2025 with Crossway. Keith and Kristyn also host the Sing! Conference in Nashville, TN, and are expanding the movement globally with events across continents. In 2024, they will help lead worship at the Fourth Lausanne Congress in South Korea. Their contributions have received widespread recognition: Christianity Today called them artists who “changed the way evangelicals' worship.” Keith was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 for his services to music and hymn writing. Their accolades include a Billboard #1, GRAMMY and Dove Award nominations, multiple honorary doctorates, and the Freedom of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh. Kristyn has also voiced the full ESV Bible for Crossway and appeared in films like Pilgrim's Progress and Sabina. She is preparing to release a series of children's books. They recently launched the Getty Music Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to training hymn writers and supporting biblical worship in under-resourced areas worldwide. Keith and Kristyn live between Nashville and Northern Ireland with their four daughters, continuing their mission to fill homes, churches, and hearts with songs of the Lord.