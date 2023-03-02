Kate Wasserberg Appointed as Theatr Clwyd's New Artistic Director

Theatr Clwyd has announced that their new Artistic Director will be Kate Wasserberg. A hugely experienced and respected director, Wasserberg was Artistic Director of both new writing company Stockroom and Cardiff's The Other Room and has directed major productions that have toured nationally and internationally.

An award-winning theatre maker she has a long connection with Theatr Clwyd, serving with distinction as Associate Director under Terry Hands as well as, more recently, directing hit productions of All My Sons, Insignificance and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the Flintshire-based venue.

On her appointment Kate Wasserberg said: "I am so delighted to be joining the amazing team at Theatr Clwyd to take this remarkable organisation into a bright future. Wales has the best artists in the world and I am beyond honoured to have the opportunity to make my home there. In our extraordinary new building, we will make a home for audiences, artists and the community that is world-class in its artistic output and the way it cares for people. I have watched with joy a culture of kindness and ambition being grown at Theatr Clwyd, and I want to thank the board for seeing in me a leader who can continue to build on these values.

I can't wait to begin!"

Kate will work in partnership with Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford who said: "I'm extremely excited. The quality of Kate's theatre making, the knowledge and appreciation she has for Welsh Theatre and Welsh talent, and her deep love and appreciation of Theatr Clwyd are only some of the reasons for such excitement. To work alongside Kate will be an honour, and I am certain that with her artistic leadership we will build upon the company's success, both on and off the stage, as we prepare to open our new building and continue to deliver high quality work for our communities."

Theatr Clwyd's Chair of The Board, Helen Watson added: "After a rigorous recruitment process we are delighted with the appointment of Kate Wasserberg. Kate impressed throughout the process with her immense talent, proven track record and passion for Welsh Theatre. There is no doubt that with such an accomplished Artistic Director at the helm of our theatre that this will be a very special time for communities, and an exciting new chapter for Theatr Clwyd.'

Kate Wasserberg replaces former Artistic Director Tamara Harvey who joins the Royal Shakespeare Company as Co-Artistic Director later this year.



One of the UK's leading directors, the award-winning Kate Wasserberg was Artistic Director of Stockroom, founding Artistic Director of Cardiff's The Other Room and an Associate Director for both Theatr Clwyd and Finborough Theatre.

Her productions have included: The Glee Club, Close Quarters and Rita, Sue and Bob Too (Stockroom); Blasted, The Dying of Today, Play/Silence, Sand and Seanmhair (The Other Room); Aristocrats, Salt, Root and Roe, Glengarry Glen Ross, Roots, Gaslight, Dancing at Lughnasa, Pieces (also Brits Off Broadway), The Glass Menagerie, A History of Falling Things, All My Sons, Insignificance and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Theatr Clwyd); Mirror Teeth, The Man, Sons of York, Little Madam, The Representative, I Wish to Die Singing and The New Morality (Finborough Theatre); The Barnbow Canaries (Leeds Playhouse); Ten Weeks (Paines Plough); The Knowledge (Dirty Protest at the Royal Court); Switzerland (Hightide) and Last Christmas (Edinburgh Festival).

She has won two Wales Theatre Awards for Best Director and as Artistic Director of Cardiff's The Other Room the venue won The Stage Newspaper Award's Fringe Theatre of the Year. She is the joint editor of Contemporary Welsh Plays, published by Methuen.

Her forthcoming projects include Alice in Wonderland adapted by Stockroom (Liverpool Playhouse and Theatre Royal Plymouth) and Boys from the Blackstuff by James Graham (Liverpool Royal Court).