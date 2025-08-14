Kate Skinner Brings HELP! I’M TRAPPED IN A ONE-WOMAN SHOW To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway and television star Kate Skinner is performing Help! I’m Trapped in a One-Woman Show, written by Mark Hampton with Skinner, at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. Directed by Michael Edwards, the production is playing at 10 Dome in Pleasance Dome through August 25, with performances at 1:25 p.m.

The solo piece follows Skinner’s journey through love, loss, and the unpredictable world of online dating at age 70. Navigating a dating scene where “Man 67 seeks woman under 30,” she delivers stories that are both wickedly funny and deeply moving. Through it all, her late husband, actor-playwright-novelist Ron McLarty, remains a constant presence in the narrative.

Skinner’s stage career spans over 100 plays, with Broadway credits including Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Graduate, and Uncle Vanya. Her television work includes The Watcher (Netflix), Law & Order (NBC), and Unforgettable (CBS).

“Several years after my beloved husband died I began to dip my toe into the world of online dating,” Skinner said. “My friends found these stories hilarious even though the situations I endured often were not remotely funny. They encouraged me to make them into a play, and so I asked my old friend Mark Hampton to write something with me. It blossomed into something we hope touches people in addition to making them laugh. Life continues to surprise even at 70!”

Hampton added, “It was to be a piece about the loss of a life partner and rebooting a life—an experience we shared from very different vantage points. Our ability to find humor in any situation is the reason we’re both still standing. The price of living a long life is to increasingly experience loss. No, you will never be the same. But isn’t that the point?”

Help! I’m Trapped in a One-Woman Show is produced by Kate Skinner in association with The Alchemist Arts Collective.