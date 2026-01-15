Kat Lozano to Make London Debut at PizzaExpress Live at The Pheasantry, Chelsea

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International vocalist and prolific voice actor Kat Lozano is set to make her London music debut at PizzaExpress Live at The Pheasantry, Chelsea, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

The one-night-only engagement marks the final stop of Lozano's international tour. Accompanied by award-winning pianist Nicole Wakabayashi, the evening will feature a sophisticated program of classics from Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

While Lozano first took to world-class stages in high school-performing at Carnegie Hall as part of an elite choir-she has since carved out a significant career in the digital realm. A celebrated voice actor, Lozano is known to millions of gamers as the voice of "Sofia Flores" in Park Beyond and has contributed her vocal talents to Disney projects and the critically acclaimed Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

An alumna of Oklahoma City University, Lozano bridges the gap between traditional musical theatre training and modern performance. This London debut offers a rare opportunity to see the voice behind the screen perform live in an intimate cabaret setting.

"My career has allowed me to bring characters to life in major gaming worlds, but my heart has always been rooted in the live storytelling of musical theatre, it's a dream to bring this tour to a close in London, especially with someone as gifted as Nicole."

Joining her is London-based pianist and music director Nicole Wakabayashi. A graduate of NYU and USC, Wakabayashi's credits include NPR's Tiny Desk, The Apollo Theater, and the Grand Prix-winning Epiphoni Consort.