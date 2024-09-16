Kairos Italy Theater to Present THE WORTH OF WOMEN at Dundee Fringe Festival & The Byre Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kairos Italy Theater is presenting "The Worth of Women" by Moderata Fonte at the Dundee Fringe Festival and at The Byre Theatre where it will be the closing event of a two days international symposium on Moderata Fonte.

Translated into English by Cambridge University Professor Virginia Cox and adapted into a play by Jay Stern and Laura Caparrotti, "The Worth of Women" is a revolutionary feminist dialogue written by a Venetian female author, Moderata Fonte, and published in 1600.

Moderata Fonte's "The Worth of Women" presents seven women of different ages, personalities, social and marital status talking about their lives, and ending up debating about men. In fact, they decide to engage in a debate in which half of the group attacks men, and the other half defends them. while the seventh one observes in silence. With a narrative exploring ingratitude, violence, lack of societal recognition and equal opportunities for women, it goes without saying that this text is incredibly modern and, again unfortunately, very timely.

The show premiered in New York in 2017 and subsequently toured to Washington, Buffalo and Italy, where it was presented both in the English and in the Italian version. In Scotland, "The Worth of Women" is presented by Kairos Italy Theater in collaboration with Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU and the Italian Cultural Institute in Edinburgh. In Dundee the performance is presented together with the Dundee Fringe Festival and Sweet Spaces while in St Andrews, the partners are the Byre Theater and the Department of Italians at St. Andrews.

"The Worth of Women" by Moderata Fonte, translated by Virginia Cox, adapted and directed by Laura Caparrotti and Jay Stern, with Laura Caparrotti, Rebecca Collins, Healy Knight, Annie G. Levy, Alice Lussiana Parente, Tamar Schoenberg, and Annie Watkins. Assistant Producer for the UK tour is Ida Casilli while the Curator of the Symposium on Moderata Fonte is Carlotta Moro.

KIT-Kairos Italy Theater is internationally recognized as the Italian Theater Company in NY. KIT's mission is to spread Italian Culture and to create an Italian Culture Network to maintain the knowledge of Italy in the United States. KIT offers never-before-translated works by major Italian playwrights, the Double Theatre Experience (One-Act plays performed in English and then in Italian in the same evening, by different casts), and workshops. KIT is the creator of In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian Theater festival to take place in all 5 New York City Boroughs and partner of OnStage! the first American Theater Festival in Rome, Italy. KIT is the Theater Company in residence at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU.

21st & 22nd SEPTEMBER 2024 - 5PM

Sweet@Keiller Centre

3 Chapel Street

Dundee DD1 1dq

GENERAL ADMISSION £10.00

Tickets at dundeefringe.com

Tuesday 24 SEPTEMBER 2024 - 6:30PM

BYRE THEATRE

Abbey Street,

St Andrew KY16 9LA

Pay What You Can £15.00 / £12.00 / £10.00

Tickets at byretheatre.com

