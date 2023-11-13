KVN Dance Company Brings COPPELIA on UK Tour in Spring 2024

The production is touring to 17 venues across the UK next spring.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Following sold-out performances in 2021, KVN Dance Company make a welcome return with Kevan Allen’s magical reimagined version of the classical ballet Coppelia, touring to 17 venues across the UK next spring.

Coppelia looks to honour the classical ballet while expanding on the story to make it relevant to audiences today. This retelling explores the eccentric toy maker, Dr Coppelius’ intent behind creating a life-size clockwork doll, Coppelia, and the impact this has on his relationship with the community of villagers and on Swanhilda’s relationship with her fiancé, Franz.

Fusing classical ballet with contemporary dance and hip-hop, Coppelia features a cast of 13 dancers who perform to the classical Delibes score imaginatively remixed by Rickard Berg and nominated for the Critics’ Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Creative Contribution. Berg has previously collaborated with artists including Mick Jagger, Mica Paris and Gavin Rossdale.

Coppelia also sees costumes and styling by Wendy Olver, whose credits include Sir Elton John, Mulberry, and Harvey Nichols, with sets by West End designer Justin Williams and lighting by Olivier Award-winner Mike Robertson.

KVN Dance Company was founded in 2017 by renowned director and choreographer Kevan Allen, who has created work on stages around the world for a range of creatives including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Trevor Nunn and Kylie Minogue.

The Company aims to bring a diverse mix of choreographic styles and dance forms together to create original and inspiring works that cross all genres of dance and introduce Kevan’s eclectic and innovative style to new audiences.

Artistic Director and Choreographer, Kevan Allen said: “I couldn’t be happier to see Coppelia return to the stage next spring, following the wonderful success of the shows premiere in 2021. I adore the movement and physicality of the body and want to develop dance experiences so people can witness the vitality and power of the performers up close. I am extremely excited to introduce our version of Coppelia to audiences up and down the country and for them to experience the joy of dance.”

Tour Dates 

Leicester Curve

Wednesday 10 April 2024

www.curveonline.co.uk/

Tickets on sale 21 November 2023

 

The Elgiva Theatre, Chesham

Thursday 11 April 2024

www.elgiva.com/coppelia/

 

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Tuesday 16 April 2024

www.lichfieldgarrick.com/

Tickets on sale shortly

 

Towngate Theatre, Basildon

Wednesday 17 April 2024

www.towngatetheatre.co.uk/coppelia/

 

Corn Exchange Newbury

Thursday 18 April 2024

www.cornexchangenew.com/event/coppelia

 

Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Friday 19 April 2024

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/coppelia/

 

Marylebone Theatre, London

Wednesday 24 – Saturday 27 April 2024

www.marylebonetheatre.com/

 

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Wednesday 19 June 2024

www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/coppelia/

 

Albany Theatre, Coventry

Thursday 20 June 2024

www.albanytheatre.co.uk/shows/coppelia/

 

Storyhouse Chester

Friday 21 June 2024

www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/kvn-dance-company-coppelia/

 

Darlington Hippodrom

Sunday 23 June 2024

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/KVN-Dance-Company-Presents-Coppelia

 

Watersmeet Theatre, Rickmansworth

Tuesday 25 June 2024

www.watersmeet.co.uk/coppelia

 

Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

Wednesday 26 June 2024

www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/

Tickets on sale shortly

 

Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

Thursday 27 June 2024

www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/the-kvn-dance-company-production-of-coppelia/

 

New Theatre, Peterborough

Friday 28 June 2024

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com/

Tickets on sale shortly

 

Exeter Northcott

Saturday 29 June 2024

www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/

Tickets on sale shortly

 

Worthing Connaught Theatre

Sunday 30 June 2024

www.wtm.uk/events/coppelia/

 




Recommended For You