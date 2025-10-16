KAREN Comes to Underbelly Boulevard Soho Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



KAREN is coming to Underbelly Boulevard Soho, following runs across the country including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Other Palace (twice, due to popular demand), Seven Dials Playhouse, and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Centred around a storm of heartbreak, this uproariously funny show dives into the internal turmoil of our protagonist as she navigates a chaos-filled office landscape. Shattering the fourth wall - as well as all professional conduct - this critically acclaimed hit begins with an unceremonious birthday break-up, when our heroine discovers her ex is now dating her office nemesis: Karen.

A bold one-woman production fuelled by pent-up rage, awkward encounters, and a healthy dose of sarcasm, KAREN is brought to life by Sarah Cameron-West (Anansi Boys, Amazon Prime; Walk Home, Josie Copeland). This thrilling show breaks through the polite silence and invites audiences on a whirlwind journey through workplace politics, relationships, and an all-too-relatable identity crisis.

An office affair that breaks the camel’s back, KAREN unleashes feminine rage in a storm of repressed emotion and biting humour. Cameron-West’s razor-sharp script explores the empowerment that comes from owning your emotions all while delivering a side-splittingly entertaining performance.

Directed by Evie Ayres-Townshend (Fox, Drops and Panda Pops, Omnibus Theatre; Contact, Golden Goose Theatre), Cameron-West presents a “modern-day Bridget Jones” (A Young-ish Perspective) that’s not to be missed.

Writer, actor and producer Sarah Cameron-West comments; KAREN highlights the struggle of the universal experience of heartbreak. We watch our Protagonist deflect her emotions through humour and sarcasm however, we come to understand that the only real way to heal is by tackling your emotions head-on. KAREN diverges from the classic one-woman show format by directly engaging with the audience by making them characters in her world with comic effect. KAREN builds up to a cathartic explosion where our Protagonist finally confronts her nemesis, her feelings and the truth.