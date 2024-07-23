Judges Set For South Asian Dance Competition Just Naach at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Judges have been announced for the return of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's South Asian dance competition, JUST NAACH, which will be held on Sunday 15 September at 5pm.

The live celebration of South Asian Dance in the West Midlands, hosted by the previously announced Radio XL presenter Manpreet Darroch will be judged by Amber Sandhu, Jaivant Patel, Priyasasha Kumari and Virdi Mazaria.

Amber Sandhu Amber is a Radio, TV and Sports Broadcaster from Wolverhampton. She presents across BBC Asian Network every Saturday afternoon and reports for Sky Sports News across their Premier League coverage. Her big TV breakthrough came as the lead reporter for Midlands Today at the Commonweath Games, whilst with her two sporting loves of football and cricket, she has reported and presented across a number of tournaments such as The Hundred for BBC Sport and Women's Ashes for Sky Sports. Amber has also previously been heard on BBC Radio WM and 5live. This summer, Amber will be a live host for Team GB across the Paris Olympics.

Jaivant Patel is an unapologetic Gujarati queer dancemaker and one of the leading voices in amplifying LGBTQIA+ South Asian narratives, on the UK and international arts/cultural landscape. Jaivant's artistic journey seeks to authentically assimilate Kathak into a creative practice, complimenting his contemporary dance background. Jaivant's approach to Kathak integrates a curiosity in understanding the classical form's unique nuances rooted in diaspora heritage and relationship to his own British-Indian identity. Jaivant leads the award-winning Jaivant Patel Company, creating bold work that reimagines pertinent global intercultural narratives and joyfully celebrates the intersectionality of modern lived experiences. Works include the award-nominated production YAATRA, dance film I Am Your Skin and award-winning production Waltzing The Blue Gods. A new work entitled Astitva will tour from 2025.

Priyashasha Kumari is an actress based in the midlands, she graduated in Contemporary theatre and Performance in 2016 and since then has appeared on TV and radio. Priyasasha has filmed for the BBC, ITV, toured nationally with Bill Kenwright Productions and starred in numerous short films. Her most recent role, featuring as Series Regular Samia Choudhry in the BBC's reboot of popular high school drama Waterloo Road.

Virdi Mazaria has been in this music game for many years. With a massive passion of Rap & R&B music, he has started his own genre called W&P. Western & Punjabi is a genre where Rap music is collaborated with Punjabi samples giving it that fusion sound. Doing Bhangra for the past 6 years his passion in the dance world is up there! Following his recent success on The Apprentice Season 18, Virdi has launched his digital marketing agency, Aventus Social. Having got the famous "Keep in touch" from Lord Sugar, Virdi continues his journey, striving to make his mark in the mainstream world as a South Asian entrepreneur/personality.

Whether you plan to enter or support from your seat, JUST NAACH will be a thrilling evening for all involved. Cheer for your favourite act and find out who will be crowned champion!

Bollywood, Bhangra, Regional Folk, Indian Classical and South Asian Fusion are just some of the styles that make up the wonderful world of South Asian Dance. Whether you are a solo performer, youth group or school group all entries are welcome. It is free to enter with entries closing on Friday 9 August 2024.

Finalists will get to perform on the main stage at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in front of the panel of judges and the live audience. The winning performer or group will win 50 tickets to the pantomime BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in January 2025 as well as a winner's trophy.

The competition, first held in 2022 featured seven finalists with professional performances from BACK2BACK and Bollywood Dreams Dancers. Walsall based group Ultimate Bhangra were crowned the winners led by Parambeer Samrai.

Associate Director for Audiences & Communication at the Grand Theatre, Vicky Price said, “We are delighted to have such esteemed judges join us for the return of JUST NAACH which returns to the Grand Theatre stage this September. Our judges represent the world of dance and performing arts, television, radio, music and business with strong roots in the Midlands, The competition celebrates the rich culture of South Asian dance and performing arts here in Wolverhampton and surrounding areas. JUST NAACH is not only a joyful evening but an integral part of the Grand Theatre's commitment to cultural heritage, storytelling and communal connection. We cannot wait to see what this year's competition has in store and are looking forward to seeing all your entry performances!”

Tickets to be in the live audience are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Comments