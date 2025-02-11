Josh Jones Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, and recent star of ITV’s Dancing On Ice Josh Jones is preparing to tour the UK in Autumn 2025 with his brand-new show I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show. Tickets are on sale on Wednesday 12th February.

Kicking off in Richmond Yorks on 4th September, Josh will then head across the UK before concluding the tour on 5th December in Aberdeen. After his 2023/2024 smash hit sell-out tour Gobsmacked this will be the eagerly anticipated return to the live stage for the beloved Manc.

As Josh prepares to hit the road once more, this brand new show is packed full of laughs and he's keeping it light - nothing super political, nothing controversial and it’s definitely not going to change your life, but you can be sure of a fabulous night out filled to the brim with jokes about history, cats, his love of wrestling and much more.

A TV Favourite and now an aspiring doctor’s wife, Josh Jones is now knee deep into his 30's and nothing thrills him more than a Greggs Sausage Roll and an M&S food shop. Living a more sedate life isn’t without its challenges though - he’s still trying to earn his cat’s respect!

Josh is an Edinburgh Award nominated comedian and his energetic and engaging stage presence is masterful as he welcomes audiences into his life, sharing his thoughts on Fantasy Football, his encounters with animals and honest reflections of his upbringing. Since bursting onto the comedy scene, he has been described as a "force of nature" (Chortle) on stage, captivating audiences across the UK with his uniquely hilarious storytelling and relatable humour. This incredible combination of a personal touch, combined with his lively stage presence has firmly cemented Josh on the UK comedy scene as one to watch.

Josh Jones said: “I’m so excited to go on tour and perform for people who have come to see me on purpose! This new show is my favourite I’ve written, it’s gonna be a proper good laugh. Come for a fun night out and help me buy a new sofa.”

Mancunian ray of sunshine, Josh Jones is the most exciting voice to emerge from the North-West in recent years. Star of Would I Lie To You? (BBC1), The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (CH4), Comedy Central Live, Out of Order (Comedy Central), House of Games (BBC2), Battle in the Box (Dave), Dancing On Ice (ITV), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2) and much, much more. He hosts the hilarious historical-gossip podcast Dead Drama and co-hosts Chatting with Cherubs with Morgan Rees. Josh is an Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee for his critically acclaimed sell-out show Waste of Space, he followed this up with a total sell-out run of Gobsmacked at the Fringe before embarking his debut UK Tour. Josh was previously a finalist for the prestigious BBC New Comedy Award, which he subsequently went on to judge on BBC Three.

Tour Dates

04.09.25 – Richmond, Yorks – Georgian Theatre Royal

10.09.25 – Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club

11.09.25 – Stourbridge – Fitz of Laughter Comedy Club (Katie Fitzgerald's)

12.09.25 – Birmingham – Glee Studio

13.09.25 – County Durham – Barnard Castle

18.09.25 – Carlisle – Old Fire Station

19.09.25 – Chester – Storyhouse

24.09.25 – Dublin – Whelan's

25.09.25 – Belfast – Black Box

27.09.25 – Birkenhead – Future Yard

02.10.25 – Nottingham – The Old Cold Store

03.10.25 – Southampton – The Attic

04.10.25 – Southend – Dixon Studio

15.10.25 – Leicester – Firebug

16.10.25 – Barnard Castle – The Witham

21.10.25 – Cambridge – Junction

23.10.25 – Brighton – Forge Studio

24.10.25 – Guildford – G Live Bellerby Studio

30.10.25 – Hull – Truck Studio

07.11.25 – Bristol – Hen & Chicken

09.11.25 – Salford – Lowry Quays

19.11.25 – London – Leicester Square Theatre

20.11.25 – Chorley – Chorley Theatre

02.12.25 – Newcastle – The Stand

03.12.25 – Glasgow – The Stand

04.12.25 – Edinburgh – Monkey Barrel (MB3)

05.12.25 – Aberdeen – Lemon Tree Lounge

