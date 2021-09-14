Josh Berry Kicks Off His First UK Tour Next Month at Leicester Square Theatre

Josh Berry, best-known for his devastating spoof of a Number 10 special adviser, which made him a breakout star of lockdown on social media (with more than 100K followers on Twitter, kicks off his first UK tour on Friday, 1 October at Leicester Square Theatre, London

Josh Berry is a stand-up, impressionist and writer known for Rafe Hubris, his spoof SPAD who became a lockdown sensation, his many Radio 4 appearances and the satirical impressions podcast 'Josh Berry's Fake News', a show not afraid to put the middle finger up to facts. Having sold out Edinburgh Fringe runs in 2018 and 2019, Josh is touring the UK for the first time, with a show in two parts.

Josh Berry: Who does he think he is? will see Josh mock people who went to slightly more prestigious private schools than him. He'll also probably do some impressions although he's eager for everyone to know he's artistically beyond being just someone who does impressions these days.

Rafe Hubris (BA, OXON): In Auditorium cum Hubris, tells the tale of the Coronavirus pandemic from the perspective of his alter-ego, the Conservative party SPAD, or special advisor, Rafe Hubris (BA, OXON), a man of implacable self-confidence but zero ability. Rafe, who sees himself as the puppet master at the centre of government, has worked closely with the biggest names in UK politics, Big Daddy Cum Cum (Dominic Cummings), Matt Cock in his Hands (Matt Hancock) and Blojo (Boris Johnson). Rafe intends to leave his family estate to network, relay classic 'rona' anecdotes and answer your submitted questions.

Josh first gained prominence in 2013 aged 16 when his impressions of stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal propelled him onto national TV and radio outlets during coverage of Wimbledon. After graduating Josh worked with Union Jack Radio initially voicing the weekly topical show 'Andy Murray's 15-0 Songs' before writing and voicing the escapist satirical impressions sketch series 'Josh Berry's Fake News'. The second series recently won a nomination for The Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards 2020. Josh continues to work with and create shows for Union Jack Radio as well as being a regular on Radio 4 Extra's 'Newsjack' and Radio 4's Dead Ringers.

Josh Berry's first book, 'Staggering Hubris:The Covid diary of Boris Johnson's most classic SPAD' will be published later in 2021 by Lightning Books, the fiction imprint of Eye Books . In the first of what will doubtless be many memoirs as Rafe travels his own inevitable journey to the premiership, this fly-on-the-wall account documents his Year of Rona in its entirety (and iniquity). Even non-Oxbridge readers (for whom the author has taken care to keep his language as accessible as possible) will come away from this volume struck by how lucky we are to have him. Floreat Etona!

Tour Dates

1 October, Leicester Square Theatre, LONDON

9 October, The Big Difference, LEICESTER

13 October, Carriageworks Theatre, LEEDS

14 October, The Stoller Hall, MANCHESTER

15 October, The Ropewalk, BARTON-UPON-HUMBER

16 October, Kenton Theatre, HENLEY-ON-THAMES

30 October, The Bristol Improv Theatre, BRISTOL

5 November, G Live, GUILDFORD

13 November, Leicester Square Theatre, LONDON

2022:

21 January, The Old Market, BRIGHTON

22 January, Junction, CAMBRIDGE

11 February, Rondo Theatre, BATH

19 February, Leicester Square Theatre, LONDON