Joseph Capriati Brings His Metamorfosi Show to London this February

Joseph Capriati is to make a triumphant return to the English capital when he brings his world renowned Metamorfosi brand to London on Friday February 16th at Exhibition. Joining the Italian tastemaker will be Dennis Cruz and Ben Sterling for this one and only London show of 2024.

Esteemed artist Capriati has established this brand with essential parties across the world, not least in London last year for a still much talked about and sold out road black, as well as with his mini-residency at the iconic Ibiza club Amnesia. The events are named after his superb and eclectic artist album and always look incredible with unique and detailed production that is truly off the charts. The soundtrack also finds Joseph digging deep and playing across the house and techno spectrum always with his unique sense of storytelling style.

Joining him will be Spanish hitmaker Dennis Cruz, a new school house talent who drives the scene fronds it his sets and his productions They have taken him to the top of the charts and the world's best clubs as well as on a range of labels and always threads together a fine journey that ranges from deep and vocal to melodic and emotive.

Also playing is man of the moment Ben Sterling who has quickly gone from UK hero to global star. He has played everywhere from Resistance to Paradise, Circo Loco to Timewarp and has worked on labels such as Hot Creations and Revival New York. Few have a fisher sound right now than this man.

The venue is across two floors and boasts next level light, sound and high class sound systems. It will be transformed on the night in true Metamorfosi style so expect a full sensory experience and sounds like none other.

Do not miss this one and only Metamorfosi London party this year!