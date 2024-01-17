Joseph Capriati Brings His Metamorfosi Show to London this February

The event is set for 16 February.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 2 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 4 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup

Joseph Capriati Brings His Metamorfosi Show to London this February

Joseph Capriati is to make a triumphant return to the English capital when he brings his world renowned Metamorfosi brand to London on Friday February 16th at Exhibition. Joining the Italian tastemaker will be Dennis Cruz and Ben Sterling for this one and only London show of 2024.

Esteemed artist Capriati has established this brand with essential parties across the world, not least in London last year for a still much talked about and sold out road black, as well as with his mini-residency at the iconic Ibiza club Amnesia. The events are named after his superb and eclectic artist album and always look incredible with unique and detailed production that is truly off the charts. The soundtrack also finds Joseph digging deep and playing across the house and techno spectrum always with his unique sense of storytelling style. 

Joining him will be Spanish hitmaker Dennis Cruz, a new school house talent who drives the scene fronds it his sets and his productions They have taken him to the top of the charts  and the world's best clubs as well as on a range of labels and always threads together a fine journey that ranges from deep and vocal to melodic and emotive.

Also playing is man of the moment Ben Sterling who has quickly gone from UK hero to global star. He has played everywhere from Resistance to Paradise, Circo Loco to Timewarp and has worked on labels such as Hot Creations and Revival New York. Few have a fisher sound right now than this man. 

The venue is across two floors and boasts next level light, sound and high class sound systems. It will be transformed on the night in true Metamorfosi style so expect a full sensory experience and sounds like none other. 

Do not miss this one and only Metamorfosi London party this year!




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Ash Hunter Will Lead MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse; Full Cast Revealed! Photo
Ash Hunter Will Lead MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse; Full Cast Revealed!

Leeds Playhouse has announced the cast for its restaging of Macbeth in its epic Quarry theatre, with Hamilton star Ash Hunter in the lead role. Learn more about the cast and production here!

2
Full Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester Photo
Full Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the full cast for their revival of Oscar Wilde’s beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest from 1-16 March 2024. Learn more about the show here!

3
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicho Photo
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINE

Original Theatre presents a Winter/Spring 2024 tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s The Time Machine – A Comedy. Get a first look at the cast in action.

4
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Ro Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth

Folio Theatre announces full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Nanny, co-written by Alana Ramsey, Lizzie Stables, and Jenny Rainsford. The production runs at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in ColchesterFull Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINEPhotos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINE
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal PlymouthFull Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth
The Royal Central School Of Speech And Drama Receives £5.6 Million From Research England

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
New Theatre Royal (1/30-1/31)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
Royal Welsh Colege of Music and Drama (2/24-2/24)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Norwich Playhouse (2/20-2/20)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Crucible (1/31-2/01)
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy in UK Regional Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy
Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge (2/04-2/04)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
MAST Mayflower Studios (1/29-1/31)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Palace Theatre (2/15-2/15)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You