Jordan Productions Bring The Fairest Panto Of Them All To The Palace Theatre Newark

Following a record-breaking 2019-2020 pantomime season, Jordan Productions are delighted to announce a new partnership with the Palace Theatre Newark. This year, the award-winning production company will be bringing festive cheer to Newark with their enchanting production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - celebrating the venue's 100th birthday.

This exciting production will be 'the dame on top of the cake' for the Palace Theatre's centenary, finishing off its 100th year in style. Carys Coulton-Jones, Business Manager of the Palace Theatre Newark comments,

"This is the perfect way to round off our special year. Panto is always our busiest time and it will be fantastic to see the community come out and enjoy this amazing new show from such a great company".

Established in 1993, Jordan Productions is one of the leading pantomime producers in the UK, winning 'Best Pantomime' at the Great British Pantomime awards last year. They pride themselves on producing great quality shows with strong, talented and experienced casts, supported by fantastic live music and original scripts.Chris Jordan, Managing Director of Jordan Productions, said,

"We are thrilled to be bringing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Newark this Christmas and New Year to help celebrate the centenary of the beautiful Palace Theatre. We are delighted to bring audiences a brand new, spectacular production, full of surprises, fun and laughter. Get ready for the fairest panto of them all!"

Tickets are already on sale for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, running from Tuesday 8th to Wednesday 31st December, and over 3500 seats have already been filled! To book, visit www.palacenewark.com, pop in to Box Office or give them a ring on 01636 655755.





