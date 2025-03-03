Jordan Gray Will Return To London With Brand New Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian and Channel 4 Breakthrough Comedy Star Winner Jordan Gray will make her return to London with a brand new show Is That A C*ck In Your Pocket, Or Are You Just Here To Kill Me?. Following the launch of her Channel 4 special of her smash hit show Is It A Bird? Jordan will take to the stage at Soho Theatre this May 2025. Presale tickets are available on Tuesday 4th March via Jordan Gray's mailing list before general on sale takes place on Wednesday 5th March.

Jordan will kick off her strictly limited 11 day run at Soho Theatre on Monday 19th May and conclude on Saturday 31st May.

Three wild years since her legendary hit show Is It A Bird?, the cockiest woman in comedy returns, with a guitar on her back and a bounty on her ballbag. After a BAFTA-winning strip-off live on Channel 4, bigots around the globe went ballistic. Luckily... so are her tits. 'Death threats'. 'Ding-dongs'. 'Dr King'. 'Daylight savings'. Jordan Gray returns with her rootinest, tootinest, shootinest hour of musical comedy yet.

Jordan Gray is an award-winning British actor, comedian and screenwriter. She created and co-stars (alongside Nick Frost) in the record-breaking comedy series Transaction, due to air as a 6-part series this summer on ITVX. Her BAFTA-winning naked appearance on Friday Night Live garnered over 1600 (overturned) Ofcom complaints and her global smash hit comedy special "Is It A Bird?" is now streaming on Channel 4.

Jordan said: "I got so many death threats off the back of FNL, it got scary. But then I started making jokes about it on stage, and it got funny SO fast.

"The last show took off in such a crazy way, it feels like I'm competing with myself. Which I don't mind, I enjoy the professional rivalry. Sometimes we go for smoothies together”.

Audiences can expect a raucous rodeo of comedy that will resonate with those both within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community. Featuring Jordan's trademark original songs the show will take audiences on a wild west journey which explores personal anecdotes as well broader societal themes. All delivered with Gray's one of a kind, truly unique wit and energy this hoedown show(down) is not one to be missed.

As seen on QI, The Last Leg, The Russell Howard Hour, Off Menu, Jack Whitehall's Safe Space, Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains, Celebrity Weakest Link, Big Brother Late and Live - and many more.

After 10 years as a professional recording artist, Jordan made the leap to stand up comedy in 2017. She was the first ever transgender contestant to appear on The Voice, worldwide, reaching the semi-finals in 2016.

