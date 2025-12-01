Jordan Brookes, Abby Govindan & Joz Norris Among Guests For CLEMENTINE & FRIENDS CHRISTMAS

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

By popular demand (hers), you are cordially invited to 'Clementine & Friends Christmas' at the estate of the Pleasance, London on the tenth day of December, in the year of Two Thousand and Twenty Five.

Rosalie Minnitt's acclaimed character comedy creation, Lady Clementine, will lead the assembled in a merry of fugue of festive folly, reckless revelry and Yuletide decadence.

Our illustrious hostess has assembled a line-up of London's most disgraced, infamous, and notoriously high-society jesters to get you through this bleak midwinter, namely (in order alphabetical) thus: Jordan Brookes, Alice Cockayne, Abby Govindan, Kathy Maniura, Dom McGovern, Joz Norris and Tristran Robinson.

Expect:

Parlour games

Prizes (including Miss Clementine's hand in marriage)

Mulled decadence, delirium & depravity

Bankruptcy (spiritually)

Feasting!

Lady Clementine says: "If you have no money, no prospects, and an unhealthy attachment to Jacob Elordi in period dramas, this is the comedy night for you. Every guest will leave with the love of their life or their money back!* So, get in, single girlies - we're going to court!"

*guarantee expired May 13th 1784