Jonathan Agnew To Join Test Match Special Tour

Jonathan Agnew "Aggers" is joining the line-up for the first ever Test Match Special tour alongside Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan. For the first time since its inception, BBC Radio 5 Live's Test Match Special is embarking on a 20 date live tour for 2022. Starting on the 9th April 2022 in Liverpool and finishing on the 8th May in Edinburgh, this is the first commercially licensed tour arrangement that BBC Radio 5 Live have embarked on with a commercial partner for Test Match Special.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now and are available from www.fane.co.uk.

Test Match Special has been the home of cricket commentary on BBC radio for over 60 years, delighting millions of listeners with unparalleled coverage of this wonderful game. From Arlott to Aggers and Johnners to Geoffrey, TMS has covered thousands of matches since its inception in 1957, combining wit and wisdom to its loyal army of fans. One of the most beloved sports broadcasting brands in the world, TMS is a benchmark of cricket journalism and sports commentary.

Spend an evening with BBC Radio 5 Live and Ashes stars Phil Tufnell, Michael Vaughan and Jonathan Agnew as they 'take you inside the famous BBC commentary box' and share memories from their remarkable playing careers. What was it like facing Shane Warne is his prime? Which member of the TMS team never buys dinner? And what really happened the night after the 2005 Ashes?

The iconic England trio have watched more cricket (and eaten more cake!) than almost anyone else and can tell amazing stories of life on the road as players, and now as commentators. From Barbados to Birmingham and Christchurch to Kolkata - they've seen it all. Enjoy never-before-seen footage of iconic commentary moments, hear how the team kept their emotions in check on-air at the World Cup Final and find out what life is really like watching England from the finest seat in the house. Special guests to be announced in due course.

BBC Cricket producer Adam Mountford: "Test Match Special is so fortunate to have a unique and special relationship with its audience, and this is a wonderful opportunity for three of our stars to hit the road and meet some of those who make the programme what it is - the listeners. I'm looking forward to catching some of the shows, too, and share in a celebration of cricket, radio commentary and perhaps a little cake!"

The Test Match Special Live tour will be conducted with all current COVID-19 guidelines in place.

