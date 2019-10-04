John Humphrys, Lesley Garrett, Benjamin Zephaniah and More Will Be Featured In Saffron Hall's 2019/20 Thoughts And Talks Season

Award-winning arts venue Saffron Hall has revealed the latest series of Thoughts and Talks events programmed for the 2019/20 season. The diverse mix of speakers include interview pioneer John Humphrys, world class soprano Lesley Garrett, award-winning poet Benjamin Zephaniah, mathematician Marcus du Sautoy, and Rory Sutherland, the legendary Vice Chairman of global marketing agency Ogilvy.

Audiences are invited to join internationally renowned soprano Lesley Garrett on 9th October for an intimate evening of music, reminiscences and chat. Featuring pianist and regular recital partner Anna Tilbrook, the evening will showcase many of Garrett's most popular songs and arias, interspersed with stories from her long and illustrious career.

On 16th October, mathematician Marcus du Sautoy, the Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science, presents Music & Maths with the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra. This event will engage audiences with the numerical magic that lies beneath the work of Bartók, Debussy and Stravinsky.

John Humphrys discusses his life and career on 23rd October. Since he joined BBC Radio 4's flagship current affairs breakfast programme in 1987, his name has become a byword for combative interviewing. He has developed an enviable reputation as the journalist politicians most fear to face.

On 9th November, Award-winning poet Benjamin Zephaniah will explore his remarkable journey, how he's fought injustice and discrimination throughout his career, whilst sharing a selection of his stories and poems.

The season culminates on 13th November with Rory Sutherland, the legendary Vice Chairman of global marketing agency Ogilvy. Sutherland will discuss his first book Alchemy: The Surprising Power of Ideas That Don't Make Sense, which blends cutting-edge behavioural science, jaw-dropping stories and a touch of branding magic.

Angela Dixon, Chief Executive of Saffron Hall, said: "The Thoughts and Talks programme further widens our engagement with the community and young people bringing outstanding writers, journalists, scientists and all manner of specialists in their fields to entertain and inspire."





