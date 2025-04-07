John Godber's DO I LOVE YOU? Tour Extended to Theatre Royal Bath

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



'Do I Love You?' is an hilarious dance-fuelled play from the writer of 'Bouncers' and 'Teechers', which is extending its tour to include Theatre Royal Bath this summer!

Join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.

Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Bristol to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!

Come and watch this hilarious show about keeping the faith, so spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!

Featuring the original cast, and choreographed by Northern Soul Dance champion Sally Molloy.

Comments