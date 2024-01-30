John Godber's Northern Soul Comedy DO I LOVE YOU? Arrives in Manchester

The John Godber Company's new John Godber play, 'Do I Love You?' is a hilarious dance-fuelled comedy is coming to HOME in Manchester from the 10th-13th April after sold-out shows across the UK!

"Why not join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Manchester to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!"

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1973 or 2023? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!

From the writer of the legendary BOUNCERS comes a brand new show about keeping the faith, so spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!