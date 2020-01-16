John Bishop is Bringing New Material to Parr Hall

The Liverpudlian comic is hitting the road once again as he prepares to present his eighth stand-up show.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows, including John Bishop's Australia, John Bishop's Britain, The John Bishop Show and more.

More recently, the comedian has been chatting to some of the UK's biggest names with the hilarious John Bishop: In Conversation with...

Having sold out arenas across the nation, John Bishop has become a household name in comedy and his new show is shaping up to be his best yet.

John Bishop simply cannot be missed when he heads to Parr Hall on Tuesday 24 November!

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday 20 January; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You