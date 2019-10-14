Joel Dommett Announces Brand New Tour For 2020

Off The Kerb Productions have announced a brand new tour for Joel Dommett - Unapologetic (If That's Ok?). The tour will begin in Derby on Wednesday 19th February 2020 and conclude in Hertford on Saturday 30th May 2020, taking in 38 dates across the UK. Tickets are on sale now via www.joeldommett.com.

After taking television screens by storm in reaching the final of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV) in 2016, Joel went on to host I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp (ITV2) alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash, and starred in two series of Comedy Central's critically acclaimed Joel and Nish vs. The World. He was most recently the co-host of Singletown (ITV2), and is to present prime time international smash hit The Masked Singer on ITV soon. Other TV includes Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Drunk History.

Joel toured most recent stand-up comedy show, Joel Dommett: Live to huge audiences across the UK, including two dates at London's Hammersmith Apollo, with a string of additional dates added due to phenomenal demand. Earlier in 2019, Joel released a 30-minute stand up special for Netflix as part of their global comedy season, Comedians of the World. His debut book, It's Not Me, It's Them was a Sunday Times Bestseller, and was recently released in paperback.

Wednesday, 19 February Derby Theatre www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Friday, 21 February Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre www.HazlittTheatre.com

Saturday, 22 February London Blackheath Halls www.blackheathhalls.com

Thursday, 27 February Tewkesbury Roses Theatre www.rosestheatre.org

Sunday, 1 March Dorking Dorking Halls www.dorkinghalls.co.uk

Friday, 6 March Shanklin Shanklin Theatre www.shanklintheatre.com

Saturday, 7 March Frome Memorial Theatre www.fmt.website

Sunday, 8 March Yeovil Westlands Entertainment www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk

Friday, 13 March Bridport Electric Palace www.eclectricpalace.org.uk

Sunday, 15 March Kingston Rose Theatre www.rosetheatrekingston.org

Thursday, 19 March Newbury Corn Exchange www.cornexchangenew.com

Friday, 20 March Harrow Arts Centre www.harrowarts.com

Saturday, 21 March Dunstable Grove www.grovetheatre.co.uk

Thursday, 26 March Carmarthen Lyric Theatre www.theatrausirgar.co.uk/en

Saturday, 28 March Bury St Edmunds The Apex www.theapex.co.uk

Wednesday, 8 April Redditch Palace Theatre www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk

Friday, 17 April Caernarfon Galeri Caernarfon www.galericaernarfon.com

Saturday, 18 April Wrexham William Aston Hall www.glyndwr.ac.uk/events

Sunday, 19 April Shrewsbury Theatre Severn www.theatresevern.co.uk

Wednesday, 22 April Chelmsford Civic Theatre www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Friday, 24 April Stamford Corn Exchange www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Wednesday, 29 April Swindon Wyvern Theatre www.swindontheatres.co.uk

Thursday, 30 April Monmouth Savoy Theatre www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk

Friday, 1 May Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Saturday, 2 May Evesham Arts Centre www.eveshamartscentre.co.uk

Tuesday, 5 May Kings Lynn Corn Exchange www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Wednesday, 6 May Loughborough Town Hall www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk

Wednesday, 13 May Durham Gala Theatre www.galadurham.co.uk

Thursday, 14 May Ilkley King's Hall www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Friday, 15 May Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Saturday, 16 May Huntingdon Hinchingbrooke PAC www.cambridgelivetrust.co.uk

Wednesday, 20 May Lancaster Grand Theatre www.lancastergrand.co.uk

Thursday, 21 May Barrow in Furness The Forum www.theforumbarrow.co.uk

Friday, 22 May Workington Carnegie Theatre www.carnegietheatre.co.uk

Wednesday, 27 May Crewe Lyceum Theatre www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Thursday, 28 May Stafford Gatehouse Theatre www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk

Friday, 29 May Wellingborough Castle Theatre www.castletheatre.co.uk

Saturday, 30 May Hertford Theatre www.hertfordtheatre.com





