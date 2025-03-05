Joe DiPietro's F**KING MEN Returns To London For A Final Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



F**king Men by multi award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro will return to London. After sell-out performances in 2023 and 2024, the production will return to Waterloo East Theatre for a strictly limited six-week run. Steven Kunis, who returns to direct a new cast, including Rob Alexander-Adams (Leo and Donald), Peter Caulfield (Steve, Brandon, and Jack), Benedict Clarke (John, Kyle, and Ryan), and Sven Ironside (Marco and Sammy).

Inspired by the classic play La Ronde, Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro reimagines the interwoven tales of sexual power, discovery, and exploration in the context of today's gay scene.

This hit play opens on 26 March, with previews from 22 March, and will run until 4 May.

A modern retelling of Schnitzler's infamous classic La Ronde, F**king Men is a fascinating, funny, and provocative story of sex, love, and connection. This dramatic comedy follows 10 men through a series of erotic encounters that change their lives in small but significant ways. In this raw and updated new version, Joe DiPietro takes a sharp and insightful look at the experiences of modern gay men as they navigate their conflicting desires for the comfort of monogamous love and the thrill of sexual freedom.

Joe DiPietro is an award-winning playwright - the recipient of two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and three-time Outer Critics Circle Awards. DiPietro's notable works include Memphis - which won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Musical, Nice Work If You Can Get It (nominated for 10 Tony Awards), The Toxic Avenger (Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical), Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical), and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (the longest-running musical revue in Off-Broadway history). His musical Diana is currently streaming on Netflix and had a special concert performance in the West End.

Rob Alexander-Adams plays Leo and Donald. His theatre credits include Macbeth (Donmar Warehouse/Harold Pinter Theatre), A Mirror (Trafalgar Theatre), Brokeback Mountain (Soho Place), The Caretaker, Love's Labour's Lost, Racing Demon, Noises Off (Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich), Alice Adventures in Wonderland (Library Theatre, Manchester) and The Sunset Ship (Young Vic).

Peter Caulfield plays Steve, Brandon and Jack. His theatre credits include To Wong Foo The Musical (Hope Mill Theatre), Tammy Faye (Almeida Theatre), Last Easter (Orange Tree Theatre), Jerusalem (The Watermill Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Leeds Playhouse), Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith), One Man Two Guvnors, Man of Mode (National Theatre), Enron (Noël Coward Theatre), Eric's (Everyman Liverpool) and The Wild Duck (Donmar Warehouse). His television credits include Banana, Cucumber, Doctor Who, Eastenders and Sherlock; and for film, Great Yarmouth: Provisional Figures, After the End and Strangeways Here We Come.

Benedict Clarke plays John, Kyle and Ryan. His theatre credits include Much Ado About Nothing (Cambridge Arts Theatre) and Mewling and Puking: A New Writing Showcase (Hen and Chickens Theatre). His television credits include Murder in Provence; and for film, Blue Abroad, Ouija Castle, Bob Marley: One Love and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Sven Ironside plays Marco and Sammy. His theatre credits include Fast Love (Theatre503/Lion & Unicorn Theatre). His television credits include The Stand-Up Sketch Show; and for film, Savage House and Marvin?.

Steven Kunis returns to Waterloo East, having previously directed F**king Men and Afterglow. His other directing credits include Hir (Park Theatre), Straight White Men (Southwark Playhouse), Bright Half Life (King's Head Theatre) and Rocky Road (Jermyn Street Theatre).

Comments