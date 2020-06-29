Joe Allen's Theatreland Will Launch Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

From the moment it first opened its doors in 1977, Joe's has always been the preferred haunt of London's vibrant theatre scene.

It quickly became known as the 'West End's Canteen' because actors, producers and directors from the West End's latest and greatest productions would often be seen there celebrating raving reviews or commiserating a bad opening night.

Unfortunately, this long lasting partnership and shared history with TheatreLand is in danger.

With the theatre industry in disarray, unsustainable social distancing measures, and sky-high overheads, Theatreland has decided it's time to take a different path to save Joe Allen & the West End.

They are launching a series called "An Evening At Joe's" which will be an old school Saturday night virtual variety show.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched here.

An Evening at Joe's will take place on Saturday 4th July from 8pm - 9pm via YouTube. The show will be available to watch after transmission on the Joe Allen website.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You