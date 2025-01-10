Joanna Vanderham Joins A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Crucible Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joanna Vanderham (Double Feature, Richard III, Crime for Britbox, The Runaway for Sky) will join the cast as Blanche DuBois in Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Sheffield Theatres.

The new production of the award-winning play will be directed by Josh Seymour (Spend, Spend, Spend) and runs from Saturday 1 - Saturday 29 March 2025, with further casting and full creative team to be announced.

"How strange that I should be called a destitute woman! When I have all of these treasures locked in my heart."

In the sultry back streets of 1940s New Orleans, fading Southern Belle Blanche DuBois seeks solace with her estranged sister Stella.

Blanche's delicate sensibilities create instant suspicion in Stella's unrestrained husband Stanley, as they collide in a struggle for Stella's heart. As their simmering feud escalates, past truths begin to surface and both sisters must choose between fantasy and reality.

Passions ignite and illusions are shattered in Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play.



Tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or online.

