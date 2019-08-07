Jim Carter Hosts Special Screening Of The Downton Abbey Film With Q&a With Cast Members

Kiln Theatre today announces that Jim Carter will host a special one-off screening of the new Downton Abbey film at 4pm on 29 September 2019, with a post screening question and answer session with several cast members of the film, including Imelda Staunton. The full line up will be announced shortly.

Jim Carter said today, "I'm delighted to be returning to Kiln Cinema to host a screening of the new Downton Abbey film. I'll be joined by several members of the cast - including Lady Maud Bagshaw aka Imelda Staunton - for a Q and A session after the film. This will give Downton fans a wonderful opportunity to question their favourite characters in person. It'll be a great event."

This Autumn, the worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, becomes a motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast.

The priority on-sale for the special screening is 7 August at 12pm; with general on-sale on 12 August. Priority Booking available at £35 per year.





