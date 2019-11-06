Jess Robinson And Her Band Return To London For One-off Special Show

Jess Robinson, multi award-winner, Edinburgh fringe favourite and Britain's Got Talent 2017 semi-finalist is bringing The Jess Robinson experience to London with her live band Jessington World of Adventures for a one-off special show on November 17, part of Underbelly's Christmas in Leicester Square.

After appearing on some of the biggest UK comedy shows in TV & Radio such as The Last Leg, Murder in Successville, Dead Ringers, and The Now Show, The Jess Robinson Experience delivers a unique blend of comedy, music and vocal fireworks while also giving the audience some of her own personal backstory.

Jess's 'human jukebox' styled performance delivers improvised musical mashups and immaculate impressions - from TV celebs to stars of the silver screen, via Cardi B and Lady Gaga. The experience is a fun and energetic event that will have something for everyone.

Christmas in Leicester Square is produced by Underbelly on behalf of Westminster Council and returns for a fourth year this winter. One of London's most iconic locations will once again be transformed into a festive fun land with something for all ages. In addition to a stellar line-up of entertainment, the pop-up festival will play host to a Santa's Grotto, Winter Windows and a beautiful European-style Christmas market offering gifts, food and drinks.





