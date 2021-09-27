Jermyn Street Theatre Will Present A SPLINTER OF ICE Next Month

Moscow, 1987. As the cold war begins to thaw, an extraordinary reunion takes place between one of the great novelists of the twentieth century, Graham Greene, and his old MI6 boss, the notorious Soviet spy, Kim Philby. It's taken thirty years and the beginnings of a new world order.

As the two men raise their vodka glasses under the watchful eye of Philby's last wife and Russian memoirist, Rufa, Ben Brown's compelling political drama asks whether Philby betrayed his friend as well as his country, and how much the writer of The Third Man knew about Philby's secret life.

From the writer and director team behind the award-winning West End hit play Three Days in May which inspired the Oscar Winning film Darkest Hour, Ben Brown's coruscating new political drama explores an unlikely friendship. Yet a friendship woven of deceit as well as loyalty.

This October, Splinter of Ice, starring Olivier Award-winning Oliver Ford Davies, (Star Wars, Game of Thrones) as Graham Greene and Stephen Boxer (The Crown) as Kim Philby with Karen Ascoe as his wife Rufa, receives its London premiere at Jermyn Street Theatre, following its acclaimed UK tour earlier this year.