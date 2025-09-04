Jenny Eclair Comes to the Corn Exchange Newbury This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, comedian, novelist, and self-proclaimed professional show-off Jenny Eclair will be extending her nationwide autobiographical show Jokes, Jokes, Jokes Live! with additional dates this autumn.

Following a critically acclaimed run including a sold-out performance at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank, the tour will add 23 extra shows, offering over 11,000 extra tickets from 19th September to 21st November 2025. Highlights include a return to London at the Duchess Theatre on 13th October, and, for the first time, a performance at the Hall for Cornwall in Truro on 10th October.

This comes hot on the heels of her previously twice extended UK tour, Sixty! (FFS!), a successful series of live performances of the Older And Wider podcast alongside co-host Judith Holder and starring in the 15th series of the critically acclaimed global hit show, Taskmaster.

From drama school, (mostly drinking cider and eating sausage rolls), sleeping with men who looked like they lived under a carpet, punk poetry, anorexia, bedsit misery, waitressing and not really having a clue about anything, to being the first woman to win the Perrier Award, becoming a mother, author, grumpy old woman, podcaster and nana! Still gigging to sell-out crowds forty years later, Jenny invites you to look back at what she can remember before she forgets everything. Warning, punk poetry, animal impressions and baritone nursery rhyme singing may feature.

Jenny Eclair was the first woman to win the Perrier Award – the UK's top comedy award – in 1995. Since then, Jenny has taken multiple shows on tour around the country, most recently Sixty! (FFS!) which was extended twice due to its popularity. Jenny is well known for her starring role on BBC1's Grumpy Old Women which ran for three series and was then adapted into four live shows touring across the UK and Australia, all of which Jenny co-wrote and starred in. Continuing her partnership with Judith Holder, producer of Grumpy Old Women, Jenny co-hosts the podcast Older and Wider the podcast for people who don't know what a podcast is, a weekly ramble about life, with additional swearing. She is also the writer of the much-loved BBC Radio Four Little Lifetimes monologues which ran for seven series. Jenny was a contestant on series 15 of Taskmaster (Channel 4) and currently hosts the spin off podcast Taskmaster: The People's Podcast. Eclair is also a critically acclaimed author with seven novels, a collection of short stories and a number of non-fiction books under her belt, the latest being Older and Wider - A Survivors Guide to the Menopause and most recently Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, My Very Funny Memoir which was released in October 2024.

Jenny's TV appearances include Grumpy Old Women S1-3, Richard Osman's House of Games, Celebrity MasterChef, The Great Pottery Throw Down Festive Celebrity Special, The Apprentice: You're Fired!, Room 101, Celebrity Bridge of Lies (BBC), Taskmaster S15 (Channel 4), Loose Women, Pointless Celebrities, The Chase: Celebrity Special (ITV), Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, QI (UKTV). Reality TV appearances include Splash and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (ITV) in 2010, in which Jenny came third.