Jenna Russell Will Star in UK Regional Premiere Of EUREKA DAY at Nottingham Playhouse

Jenna Russell (Hello, Dolly! London Palladium; Flowers for Mrs Harris, Riverside Studios; Piaf, Nottingham Playhouse) is an award-winning actress with a celebrated career across stage, film and television. Most recently, she played Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium opposite Imelda Staunton and appeared at Chichester Festival Theatre in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Returning to Nottingham Playhouse after appearing as Piaf in 2021, Jenna will play Suzanne, a parent of children who attend the progressive Eureka Day School and a member of the parents' ‘Executive Committee'.

Jenna commented: “I'm so looking forward to returning to Nottingham Playhouse and to working with director James Grieve on this brilliant and timely piece. I can honestly say, I've never laughed so much reading a script as I did reading Jonathan Spector's darkly comic play.”

The UK regional premiere of Jonathan Spector's razor-sharp comedy Eureka Day sees friendships challenged when an outbreak of mumps reveals that not everyone is on board with the school's vaccine policy. The Executive Committee of well-meaning parents and teachers at a progressive Californian elementary school fall apart, as their selfless paradise crumbles and meetings are derailed by parental hysteria.

This laugh-out-loud play shows how even the most enlightened communities are just one epidemic away from complete turmoil. Eureka Day won a prestigious Tony Award in New York last month for Best Revival of a Play.

James Grieve (Fisherman's Friends The Musical, UK Tour; The Invincibles, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and New Wolsey Ipswich) will direct Eureka Day, and commented:

“I am beyond thrilled to be working with one of the nation's finest leading actors in this tremendous part in such a magnificent play. Jenna's exceptional skill, intuition and dexterity will bring Suzanne thrillingly to life and I can't wait for Nottingham audiences to see her again grace the Nottingham Playhouse stage.”

James was formerly joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough, where he directed new plays by writers including Mike Bartlett, James Graham and Kae Tempest.

Other creatives on Eureka Day include Designer Eleanor Field; Lighting Designer Elliot Griggs; Sound Designer and Composer Lee Affen; Video Designer Matt Powell; Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG and Voice and Dialect Coach Aundrea Fudge.

Jenna's recent stage roles include leading performances in Flowers for Mrs Harris, Further Than the Furthest Thing, Woman in Mind, The Bridges of Madison County, Fun Home, Doctor Faustus, Grey Gardens and Piaf at Nottingham Playhouse.

She has also starred in Di, Viv and Rose, Urinetown, Mr Burns, Amys View, and Guys and Dolls (Olivier nomination). Jenna is particularly known for her work in Stephen Sondheim musicals, including acclaimed roles in Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George (Olivier Award, Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Merrily We Roll Along (Olivier Award Nomination).

Her film credits include The Death and Life of John F Conovan and Mortdecai. Jenna's TV credits include Midsomer Murders, Gentleman Jack and Call the Midwife. She is also known for lead roles in Eastenders, Born and Bred, On the Up and Minder.