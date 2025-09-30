Jeff Wayne's THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Sets Guinness World Record For Longest-Running Immersive Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience has officially entered the history books as a Guinness World Record holder for the longest theatrical run of a musical immersive theatre production, with more than 31,000 performances (and counting) since its launch in 2019.

Created by immersive specialists Layered Reality in partnership with legendary composer Jeff Wayne and executive producer Damian Collier, the experience blends live actors, virtual reality, holograms, 5D effects, and a groundbreaking soundscape across 24 scenes to bring Wayne's iconic musical version of HG Wells' novel to vivid life.

A truly original immersive musical theatre production, the show has played a defining role in shaping London's entertainment landscape. It continues to stand as the UK's leading theatrical and multi-media immersive experience.

The certificate was presented during a special ceremony at the production's home on Leadenhall Street in the City of London.

Since opening, the experience has achieved extraordinary success with over 300,000 visitors, more than 20,000 five-star reviews across all platforms (including over 6,000 on Tripadvisor), and 14 major awards. These accolades include five consecutive TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards and the prestigious Thea Award, considered the Oscars of the interactive industry.

Jeff Wayne said: "When we first launched The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience, it was one of the very first truly original immersive productions of its kind. We hoped it would run for around six months, but never imagined it would still be running over six years later, winning so many awards, and welcoming over 300,000 people through its doors. To now achieve a Guinness World Record title is historic and a testament to the creativity, innovation and passion of everyone involved. This title cements the legacy of a show that has always pushed the boundaries of what live entertainment can be. And we're already planning our next iteration of this wonderful entertainment"

Andrew McGuinness, CEO of Layered Reality, added: "Setting a Guinness World Record title is the ultimate recognition of this production's scale and impact. From the cast and crew to the creative team and, most importantly, our audiences, this production has been a labour of love that has set new standards for immersive entertainment. This title celebrates the enduring power of the show and its place as a true original in the immersive world. We could not be more thrilled to see it recognised on a global stage."

Blending live actors who engage with audiences, virtual reality, holograms, 5D effects, and Wayne's iconic music, the production has consistently been hailed as one of the world's most innovative immersive experiences. Vocal performances from Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues), Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs), Nathan James (Inglorious), and holographic performances by Carrie Hope Fletcher, Tom Brittney, Anna-Marie Wayne and others, combine with state-of-the-art technologies that plunge audiences into the heart of HG Wells' classic Martian invasion.