Jeevan Braich and Marianthe Panas Will Stage Their Own Cabaret HERE I AM at The Phoenix Arts Club

The CoLab Network has announced that rising stars Jeevan Braich and Marianthe Panas will soon be starring in their own cabaret, HERE I AM – Celebrating the Songs that got us Here, at The Phoenix Arts Club in London for 2 shows only on 28 July & 4 August 2025.



For the past year, Jeevan and Marianthe have been lighting up the stage in Starlight Express as Rusty and Orange Flash (also cover Pearl & Belle) respectively.



As this experience is about to come to an end in just a few weeks, they bring their infectious chemistry from that stage to their own show, where they will celebrating all the songs they love that have paved the way, first to this stunning theatrical debut, and now into their exciting future careers.

Producer Collett Dawson of The CoLab Network explains; “I was blown away by the palpable chemistry that Jeevan and Marianthe had on stage when I saw them performing together in Starlight Express.

It felt like their voices were just MEANT to duet together and so I'm thrilled we now get to debut Here I Am to an audience!”



From fantastic belting show-stoppers to heart-tugging pop ballads … maybe even an instantly recognisable sing-a-long classic (you never know) - and a few surprises – there'll be something for everyone to get their toes a'tappin' and arms a'swayin'.



These hits will be endearingly interwoven with their own personal stories and memories of these songs, giving the audience in this ideal intimate setting a charmingly unforgettable experience, peeking behind the show curtain to uncover the artists behind the characters they play on stage.



Jeevan Braich exploded onto the theatre scene a year ago after having been discovered on TikTok and asked to audition for Starlight Express. He did, and was cast in the demanding lead role of Rusty. Since then Jeevan, now 18, has won over tens of thousands of hearts with his charm, undeniable talent and dynamic stage presence.



He has also garnered two coveted theatre awards along the way; The Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut. The world is most definitely his oyster as he heads into his future!



Regarding Here I Am, Jeevan had this to say; “Being able to sing some of the most important and most meaningful songs to an audience is an absolute dream come true, but getting to do it with my amazing friend Marianthe just makes it all the more special. I can't wait to be on that stage showing everyone who I truly am!”

Marianthe Panas travelled a totally different path to her debut performance. In her native South Africa, she was already an established performer in her teens, and further excelled in the popular TV reality competition, South Africa's Got Talent, reaching the semi-final stage. She headed to London where she spent 3 years at Arts Educational Schools, receiving a BA (Hon) in Musical Theatre. Starlight Express marks her professional UK debut.



Marianthe on Here I Am; “It's been such a joy sharing the stage with Jeevan in Starlight Express – we've had a few special moments to duet when I went on for Pearl, and every time our voices blended, it just felt right. I'm beyong excited that we now get to bring that connection into our own show, with songs we truly love, telling our own stories. It's a dream come true.”



Adding gravitas to these young talents is Musical Director Peter Woollard, who will also be joining them on stage, accompanying the vocalists on piano.

A Trinity College of Musica and The Royal Academy of Music graduate, Peter is currently the Assistant Musical Director on the hit West End musical Wicked, with earlier career credits including Cats (UK Tour), Miss Saigon (UK Tour). We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (UK Tour) and many more.



Here I Am – Celebrating the Songs that Got Us Here is a further celebration of the power of music and theatre, bringing people together from all walks of life, with a common love and interest of the live art form, both on stage and in the audience.

