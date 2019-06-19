Jay Aston Announced As Wicked Queen In Queen's Theatre Pantomime

The Queen's Theatre Barnstaple announce that Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston will lead the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in this years' magical family pantomime as the Wicked Queen - Lady Vanity.

Jay is best known having shot to Fame in the 80's in the Eurovision winning pop group

Bucks Fizz. The 80's chart topping band went on to enjoy great success, with 12 UK top 40 hits and 3 number one's including The Land of Make Believe and My Camera Never Lies.

On taking on the role of the Wicked Queen at Barnstaple's theatre's pantomime, Jay says:

"I'm so delighted to be in Barnstable playing the Wicked Queen in Snow White this Christmas. I love the area and have family routes in Woolacombe. I know it's going to be a superb show! I'm sending my Love to you all... well hate to you all...if I were speaking as Lady Vanity!! I hope you're ready for your best boo's! I'm looking forward to seeing you there"

A host of classic lovable characters will be joining Jay at the Queen's Theatre.

The title role will be played by Lucy Carne. Taking on the role of the handsome and smitten Prince is Tom Dickerson, alongside the lovable dame Holly Honeybum played by Fred Broom, with the lovestruck Muddles, Johnny Weldon, and Ramsbottom played by Tommy Carmichael. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves will be Written by James Tobias, Directed by Richard Cheshire with Choreography from Chris Whittaker.

Audiences can expect lavish scenery, striking costumes and stunning special effects all wrapped up with live music, spectacular dance routines and one hilarious script, making it the perfect Christmas at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by Prime Pantomimes : a dedicated pantomime production company founded by award-winning Selladoor Worldwide and Immersion Theatre Company.

Prime Pantomime producer James Tobias says

"Snow White is a truly magical story which we guarantee will deliver an unforgettable night out with tonnes of audience interaction, comedy, local references, and chart-topping hits. We are so excited to bring you this fabulous cast who will deliver the most fun filled and festive treat that won't be forgotten in a hurry!

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens on Friday 13th December 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020 and tickets are available from the box office on 01271 316523 or online at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com





