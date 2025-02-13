Jasmin Vardimon Company Will Bring NOW to Sadler's Wells East in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jasmin Vardimon Company will perform its new production NOW at Sadler's Wells East on Wednesday 5 – Saturday 8 March. Stopping at Sadler's Wells East as part of its UK tour, the company revisits iconic moments from its 25-year history with NOW. A celebration of this milestone anniversary and a reflection on our ever-changing world, this new production examines the beauty of imagination and art. With an interest in contemporary lives, the structures of our society, and socio-political dynamics, award-winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon uses her individual dance theatre style and creative approach to tell a story of our time.

With an international cast of performers, NOW is a journey through Vardimon's repertoire that includes relevant and iconic moments from the company's body of work including extracts from Lullaby, Park, 7734, Yesterday and ALiCE, revisiting favourite moments whilst reflecting the present.

Vardimon, a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist since 2006, is renowned for her uniquely theatrical choreography, an interest in contemporary lives, and socio-political dynamics. With NOW, Vardimon uses her distinctive creative approach to celebrate imagination in this new production.

NOW will be the fifth production presented as part of the opening season of Sadler's Wells East, the brand-new purpose-built theatre for dance on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, which will officially open in February.

Billed as ‘a gamechanger for dance' by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Sadler's Wells East is the first public building to open as part of London's newest cultural and educational district, East Bank, where it will sit alongside BBC Music Studios, V&A East, UAL's London College of Fashion and UCL East.

