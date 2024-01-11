January Leeds Date Set For New Dance-theatre Show SHED Following London Première

The performance is on Saturday 27 January at 7.30pm.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 2 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 3 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House

January Leeds Date Set For New Dance-theatre Show SHED Following London Première

After establishing themselves in their native Yorkshire and surrounding counties, a young West Yorkshire based dance-theatre company recently made their debut in London to great acclaim.

SHED is a gritty new piece from multi-disciplinary company Northern Rascals. It uses digital art, spoken word and contemporary dance performance to raise awareness of the mental health issues young people face.

For its first date of 2024 SHED will head to Leeds' Riley Theatre on 27 January. More UK wide 2024 tour dates are currently being lined up.

SHED is performed by a cast of four skilled dancers in an on-stage pop-up structure. It invites the audience to stand outside and look in as real-life experiences are told in a series of three linked shorts, each giving a different insight into the stories that make us. SHED is an engaging, ultimately uplifting, beautifully written and choreographed portrait of confused emotions, love and loss and the essential humanity that resides in us all.

Co-Artistic Director and writer Anna Holmes said 'SHED was birthed in a period of social disconnection where our lives were linked through snippets on screens, in windows, through doors. These moments felt isolated and incredibly personal; they belonged to us, our lives and our four walls. Yet, when we regrouped with our creative collaborators and our community, we found that our stories were not singular but collectively shared. SHED is a response to that. Our hope is that our audiences will leave taking a part of SHED with them, perhaps a familiar story, or one that's unknown. SHED is rooted in the messy, complicated lives that we all live.'

SHED was created by Anna Holmes and Sam Ford, co-Artistic Directors of Northern Rascals. Written by Anna Holmes, the show is performed by Grace Ford, Flora Grant, Ed Mitchell and Soul Roberts with voice actors Lamin Touray, Brendan Barclay and Anna Holmes. Sam Ford is also currently a member of Rhiannon Faith Company.

SHED is supported by Arts Council England, CAPA College, Northern Broadsides and York St John University.

Driven by social conscience, Northern Rascals was created by Holmes and Ford in 2017. The company uses theatre and contemporary dance to lead audiences to original narratives rooted in the current socio-political climate. Nationally recognised, the company is renowned for their coherent, moving and engaging pieces, creating raw yet poetic interpretations of today's world and the people that inhabit it.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouses BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FES Photo
Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouse's BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FESTIVAL

Leeds Playhouse's Beautiful Octopus Club Festival – a four-day celebration of creativity for people with learning disabilities – is back this month offering fun, friendship and a fabulous sensory show.

2
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester Photo
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and West End star Norman Bowman bring their unique cabaret to Manchester for the first time. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatts THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questo Photo
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors Theatre

The Questors Theatre will open their 2024 Studio season with the world premiere of a brand-new translation of the classic Cold War era play, The Physicists, by Russell Fleet.

4
Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Childrens BLUE BEARD Photo
Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARD

Wise Children has announced that Robyn Sinclair joins the company of Blue Beard written and directed by the company's Artistic Director Emma Rice – the production opens next month at Bath Theatre Royal ahead of a UK tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Cast And Creative Team Announced For SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK At The YardCast And Creative Team Announced For SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK At The Yard
Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouse's BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FESTIVALFun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouse's BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FESTIVAL
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In ManchesterFrances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors TheatreWorld Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors Theatre

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Lighthouse (2/07-2/07)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Norwich Playhouse (2/20-2/20)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Harrogate Theatre (4/26-4/26)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Castle Theatre (5/03-5/03)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Dorking Halls (3/26-3/26)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (3/21-3/21)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Key Theatre (3/23-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You