Jamie Campbell Joins SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN DRAG QUEENS Panto

This January, Snow White & the Seven Drag Queens will be performed in London for one night only as part of its first ever UK tour. Alongside the celebrity cast, including Gogglebox favourite and Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt, Celebrity Big Brother Winner David Potts, and RuPaul’s Drag Race icons Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas, Jamie Campbell will also join the cast as the Magic Mirror.

Jamie Campbell first appeared on our screens in 2011 as a teenager on the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. Fast forward a few years, his story inspired the award-winning musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The show had a long run in the West End and two national tours, as well as international productions in countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Mexico and Sweden. There was also a movie adaptation which was nominated for Outstanding British Film at the BAFTA Awards. Jamie has performed around the world and continues to inspire with his workshops promoting self-belief and confidence in being exactly who you are.

Jamie will be helping to keep the Evil Queen on her toes alongside a cast including Drag favourites Ophelia Balls from Pride Radio and international drag sensations, Janice Dickinson, Andi Martine, Miss Dixie Swallows and Brenda LaBeau. Amelia Cavagan plays Snow White, with Danny Emmerson-Ducasse as the dashing Prince Albert and expect laughs aplenty from Corey Clarke as Muddles the very naughty Jester.

After two sell out seasons in Geordieland, the North East Adult Pantomime is taking the fun to audiences across the country, with its Leeds performance coming as part of a very first UK tour. Following a big opening in Newcastle there are stops in Brighton, Nottingham, London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and Wolverhampton from 4th to 12th Jan 2025.

Locked inside her magic chamber, an Evil Queen keeps a watchful eye over her beautiful step-daughter Snow White who has just turned eighteen. When the Queen’s faithful mucky-mouthed Mirror, informs her she no longer is the fairest-of-them all, she concocts her malevolent plan - to take Snow White deep into the Doggers Wood, and make sure she is never seen again.

Snow White escapes, and stumbles upon a Cottage, where she is kidnapped by a gang of girls that time forgot - not the Spice Girls - but seven fabulous Drag Queens - Itchy, Bitchy, Tipsy, Tiny, Horny, Windy and Pot. They decide to adopt her and make her their new drag project. Their party is interrupted when a knock at the door reveals a mysterious lost hag. Will they buy something from her Avon catalogue, or can she persuade Snow White to try an apple shot - it is her birthday after all? Snow White and her Drag sisters overindulge and soon find themselves trapped in a deathly sleep. Will the Wicked Queen get to wear her crown forever or has she overlooked the wandering Prince Albert who is looking for his own happy ending in the woods?

