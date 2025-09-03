Jakub Hrůša Leads Concert to Mark the Start of His Tenure as Music Director of The Royal Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marking the start of his tenure as Music Director of The Royal Opera, Jakub Hrůša, conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and Royal Opera Chorus in a one-off concert on Saturday 20 September. The evening will put the storytelling mastery of the Orchestra and Chorus, the backbone of any full-scale opera company, centre stage and, for the Orchestra, marks a rare moment to perform on the Main Stage itself.

Hrůša's choice of repertoire will showcase the Orchestra's strengths in both ballet and opera works, with Bartók's Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin and The Spectre's Bride by Dvořák on the programme. Bartók's work was first performed as a ballet in 1926 and is a masterclass in orchestral writing whilst three soloists, Kateřina Kněžíková, Pavel Černoch and Pavol Kubáň bring Dvořák's macabre tale to life. Kněžíková and Kubáň both make their Royal Opera debuts

Hrůša, the Orchestra, Chorus and soloists will take the same programme to Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie on Monday 22 September.

Jakub Hrůša, Music Director of The Royal Opera said, ‘I am so happy that the Orchestra and Chorus have their own dedicated concert this Season to highlight their artistry, flexibility and hard work; where would we be without them performing to such a high standard night after night? Both these pieces of music are full of theatrical elements, drama, lyrical beauty and intricacy, perfect for our Orchestra and Chorus who bring out these elements of our operas and ballets during every performance. I am looking forward to sharing music from Central Europe with our audiences who I know enjoy the breadth of repertoire we perform here, and also introducing them to our three fantastic soloists two of whom make their Royal Opera debuts that evening.'