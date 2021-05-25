JUDY & LIZA Musical To Entertain North West Audiences As Part Of New UK Tour

The acclaimed Judy & Liza Musical will bring the real-life story of mother and daughter stars Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli to audiences to venues across the North West in the coming weeks.

The production, starring West End stars Emma Dears and Helen Sheals, will be staged at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Saturday 29th May, Floral Pavilion in New Brighton on Friday 4th June, Theatr Clywd in North Wales on Saturday 13th June and Hope Fest in Manchester on Sunday 18th July. Tickets are on sale now!

It tells the turbulent tale of two of Hollywood's biggest female stars, set against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert.

The North West dates are part of a new UK tour to mark the 10th anniversary of the dazzling show, which opened last week in Worcester, Leeds and Chesterfield.

The tour, one of the first to be confirmed for indoor venues after the easing of lockdown restrictions, will also visit Lytham St Annes, New Brighton, London, Brighton, Coventry, Clwyd, Lichfield and Manchester from May to July.

The show is one of the first to tour the UK post lockdown. Social distancing and any further required measures will be in place to ensure Covid-secure environments for audience safety.

It will also tour in October, with dates to be announced soon.

Judy & Liza is produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions and created and written by West End performer Emma Dears who appears as Liza Minnelli. Francis Goodhand is musical director.

Emma performs alongside Helen Sheals, who plays Judy Garland. Together they deliver timeless classics with uncanny resemblance of Judy and Liza, bursting with their unrivalled and elusive star quality.

Audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster journey as they discover the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza's most iconic songs and their own personal lives.

The show features performances of iconic songs including Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Over The Rainbow, The Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, and Together Wherever We Go.

Liverpool-born actress Emma Dears self-penned the musical biopic to critical acclaim. Emma's acting career began at the age of nine when she toured the UK in the title role of Annie. She later headed to London to join the Italia Conti Academy for Performing Arts, however she left before completing the course as she was offered a part in the tour of Les Miserables performing in Dublin and Edinburgh. Emma's West End roles have included Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, and Oliver. Television roles include Emmerdale, Nice Guy Eddie, Shameless, Hollyoaks, Brookside, and Second Coming.

Helen Sheals is widely known for her roles in Coronation Street and Downton Abbey. However, Helen is no stranger to portraying Judy Garland having previously played the title role in the West End musical Judy! at The Arts Theatre in London. Her extensive theatre roles have included Mistress Quickly in Merry Wives and Goneril in King Lear for Northern Broadsides, directed by Sir Jonathan Miller; Mari Hoff in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Hull Truck and UK Tour); and Shirley Valentine. Helen's TV credits include Brookside, Meterosexuality, Family Affairs, Last Tango in Halifax, Silent Witness, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Dalziel and Pascoe, and Mrs Wigan in three seasons of Downton Abbey.

Producer Bill Elms said: "I'm really delighted that North West audiences are going to have the chance to see this fantastic show as part of its 10th anniversary tour. The response to the news that Judy & Liza is going out on the road has been amazing, with London dates being sold out very quickly.

"For many of the theatres we visit, this will be their first show of the year coming out of lockdown. We can promise audiences a safe and very memorable experience as they rediscover the joy of live entertainment through this captivating show."

Writer and actress Emma Dears added: "As performers we crave being in front of a live audience - seeing, hearing and feeling their reactions, so this week's confirmation that venues can reopen their doors from May 17 is fantastic.

"The show is full of love, heartache, and passion, and Helen and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we get every tiny detail just right."

To find out more visit www.judyandliza.co.uk

LISTING INFORMATION

JUDY & LIZA UK TOUR 2021

LOWTHER PAVILION, LYTHAM

Saturday 29 May 2021 at 2.30pm / 7.30pm

West Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5QQ

Website: www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

Box Office: 01253 794221

FLORAL PAVILION, NEW BRIGHTON

Friday 4 June 2021 at 2.30pm / 7.30pm

Marine Promenade, New Brighton, Wirral, CH45 2JS

Website: www.floralpavilion.com

Box Office: 0151 666 0000

ABOVE THE STAG, LONDON

Saturday 5 June 2021 at 3.30pm / 7.30pm - SOLD OUT!

Sunday 11 July at 3.30pm / 7.30pm - ON SALE W/C MAY 24

72 Albert Embankment, London SE1 7TP

Website: www.abovethestag.com

BRIGHTON FRINGE

Sunday 6 June-Tuesday 8 June 2021 at 7.40pm

The Warren: The McElderry, Victoria Gardens, Brighton BN1 1UB

Website: www.brightonfringe.org

ALBANY THEATRE, COVENTRY

Saturday 12 June 2021 at 7.30pm

Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ

Website: www.albanytheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 02476 998 964

THEATR CLWYD, NORTH WALES

Saturday 13 June 2021 at 2.30pm / 7.30pm

Raikes Lane, Mold, CH7 1YA

Website: www.theatreclwyd.com

Box Office: 01352 344101

GARRICK THEATRE, LICHFIELD

Saturday 26 June 2021 at 2.30pm / 7.30pm

Castle Dyke, Lichfield, WS13 6HR

Website: www.lichfieldgarrick.com

Box Office: 01543 412121

HOPE FEST, MANCHESTER

Sunday 18 July 2021 at 7.30pm

New Islington, Manchester

Website: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk/hope-fest

Box Office: 0161 257 9141