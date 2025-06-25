JUDI LOVE: LOOSE WOMAN AND LAST ONE LAUGHING STAR Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Judi Love, comedy queen, star of Prime Video's Last One Laughing, and beloved panellist on ITV's BAFTA-nominated Loose Women, has announced her brand new live tour for 2026!

Titled Judi Love: All About The Love, the tour will kick off in January 2026 and wrap up with a spectacular finale at London's iconic Eventim Apollo in June. From 26th June, presale tickets will be available via Judi's mailing list, Off the Kerb and there's a limited number available via Ticketmaster. General on sale takes place on Friday 27 June. Tickets are available on www.judilove.co.uk & www.offthekerb.co.uk.

Judi Love is back with a brand-new show packed with home truths about the hustle of juggling parenting, work and everyday life. Known for her honesty and humour, Judi offers fresh insights into how a big heart navigates a world full of surprises, struggles and transformations. But let's be real - adulting? It's no joke! Judi has dedicated her life to service; as a friend, parent, in the workplace, on TV, or at home, all with a bit of humour, which has been a life saviour. She has learned one key thing: it's All About the Love…

A powerhouse on stage, Judi's authenticity shines through, allowing her to connect deeply with her audiences while tackling both light-hearted and serious topics. Judi Love's talent lies not just in making people laugh, but in making them feel seen and understood.

Judi Love said: “I'm so excited to be hitting the stage again with my one-woman show, “All About the Love!” I'm still riding the high from my first tour, which was an incredible experience for me. Heading out on the road again brings me so much joy! I love being involved in all areas of entertainment, but my first love will always be stand-up comedy.”

Judi Love is co-managed by DG Artist Management, who work in association with Off The Kerb. A straight-talking powerhouse, Judi Love is one of the UK's most stand-out performers. A brilliantly engaging comic on stage, she takes every day, relatable situations that resonate with audiences and brings them to life in hilarious routines. Marking herself as a firm favourite on the comedy circuit, Judi is also known for producing a host of viral online comedy sketches, amassing a huge following on social media.

Judi appears regularly as a panellist on the BAFTA-nominated Loose Women on ITV, including its historic first episode featuring an all-Black panel, which received a prestigious RTS Award for Daytime Programme. She also featured in the special episode Loose Women & Men, which was also BAFTA-nominated. Judi can currently be heard on her new podcast Our Table, where she brings her trademark warmth and wit alongside a panel of powerful voices.

She has appeared on numerous TV shows, including a stand-out role in the smash hit Amazon series Last One Laughing, as well as Taskmaster, Royal Variety Performance, This Is My House, The Graham Norton Show, The Jonathan Ross Show, Celebrity MasterChef, The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Mo Gilligan Show, and many more. Judi also made a lasting impression on Strictly Come Dancing, with her now-infamous Sean Paul Samba and was crowned Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Special Champion 2021 in the same year.

With a string of sell-out shows already under her belt, Judi took her latest show, The One Like Judi Love, on a nationwide tour across Britain, selling over 30,000 tickets and concluding at the world-famous London Palladium—becoming the first Black British female comedian to headline and sell out the venue. With her star continuing to rise, Judi Love is not to be missed as she prepares to hit the road again with her highly anticipated new show.

