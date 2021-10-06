JOSEPHINE Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

A new play about iconic entertainer, spy and civil rights activist Josephine Baker comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this October half term.

Josephine is a new commission from The Egg Theatre Bath and Holm Theatre (Wales). It plays at the SJT on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 October.

Born in St Louis in 1906 Josephine Baker became a French national, where she raised her 12 internationally adopted children, dubbed the Rainbow Tribe. A famous dancer, she was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture. She aided the French Resistance during WWII, which earned her the Croix de Guerre, presented to her by General Charles de Gaulle. She spoke at the March on Washington in 1963 alongside Martin Luther King.

The play's writers, Leona Allen and Jesse Briton, say: "When we stumbled across the story of Josephine Baker, we were amazed by two things: how could she have done so much? And how could we not have heard of her? We wrote Josephine to answer those questions and inspire a whole new generation to reimagine their relationship with the past."

The production is directed by Holm Theatre's Jesse Briton, with music composed by Nadine and Simon Lee (Wise Children), choreography by Ingrid Mackinnon, and designed by Debbie Duru.

Josephine can be seen in the McCarthy at the SJT at 7pm on Thursday 28 October and at 1.30pm and 7pm on Friday 29 October. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.