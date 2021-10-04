JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Will Come to the Bristol Hippodrome in 2022

Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group have announced that direct from two triumphant seasons at The London Palladium, the sensational brand-new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to the Bristol Hippodrome from Tuesday 30th August - Saturday 10th September 2022. Jason Donovan will reprise the role of Pharaoh, which he performed at the London Palladium in 2019 and 2021, sharing the stage once again with Linzi Hateley as Narrator and Jac Yarrow as he prepares to don the famous coat in the titular role on tour.

Linzi Hateley is an Olivier Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner who has starred on Broadway, in the West End, with the RSC, and at The National Theatre. She now returns to the role of the Narrator, having first starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1991 opposite Jason Donovan and Phillip Schofield at the London Palladium - for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Jason Donovan will return in the role of Pharaoh. He was originally in the show when he made his defining stage performance as the title character of Joseph in the 1990s, in a sold-out 18-month run which produced a No.1 single and best-selling soundtrack album. Jason raised the roof of the London Palladium during the show's 2019 and 2021 engagements as Pharaoh, who rocks 'Song of the King' in the musical.

Jac Yarrow caused a sensation when he made his professional stage debut playing Joseph, following in the footsteps of a line of stars who have previously played the title character. His portrayal of Joseph won him unanimous acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination, with his rendition of 'Close Every Door To Me' regularly stopping the show with standing ovations.

Producer Michael Harrison says of today's announcement:

"After two sensational runs at The London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to the Bristol Hippodrome next summer as JOSEPH prepares to unite audiences and spread happiness across the UK. Our 'dream team' casting will enchant newcomers and longstanding fans alike; Jac Yarrow has wowed audiences and critics with his spectacular debut and attendees should be prepared for the roof to be raised when Jason Donovan steps on stage. Linzi Hateley is confirmed to return to her role as Narrator when we perform in Bristol having delivered a delightful dose of nostalgia to audiences at special performances of Joseph at the London Palladium this summer. GO! GO! GO! JOSEPH!"

Audiences and critics were unanimous in their acclaim for the legendary musical - the first major collaboration by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber - when it returned to the London Palladium in 2019 and again in 2021.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor. Laurence's credits include the acclaimed London production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway, the recent London productions of Miss Saigon and Chess, the international arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and he is also the Co-Director of the new version of Les MisÃ©rables which has enjoyed worldwide success including Broadway, UK and US tours. He is the director of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new production of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit, including School of Rock and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) is the show's choreographer, set and costume design are by the award-winning Morgan Large with Ben Cracknell as Lighting Designer and Gareth Owen as Sound Designer.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into hardship by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison.

For further information, please see www.josephthemusical.com

To book tickets for The Bristol Hippodrome, please see www.atgtickets.com/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/bristol-hippodrome/

INFORMATION

Director Laurence Connor

Choreographer JoAnn M Hunter

Set and Costume Designer Morgan Large

Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell

Sound Designer Gareth Owen

Hair, Wig & Make Up Designer Richard Mawbey

Musical Supervisor John Rigby

Casting Director Stuart Burt

Children's Casting Director Joanne Hawes

Bristol Hippodrome Performance Dates

Tuesday 30th August - Saturday 10th September 2022