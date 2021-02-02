JGH Academy Of Theatre Arts Canterbury Launches

Theatre Producer, Joseph Hodges, and Casting Director, Jay Gardner are launching an intensive full-time foundation programme in Canterbury, Kent, this September, specialising in outstanding Musical Theatre training.

Pooling together their many years of performing arts experience from across the globe and unique set of contacts and relationships within the professional musical theatre industry, they will offer a course that allows their students to gain the knowledge, training and skills to audition for further performing arts training or prepare for a career in the arts.

The one-year course will be geared towards performance and technical skills, as well as audition technique, with training in the following disciplines: Singing, Voice, Acting, Musicianship, Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Acrobatics, Contemporary and Commercial.

Their academic calendar, which runs from September to July, will feature two performances at the nearby Malthouse Theatre:

A Musical Theatre Showcase in March, to be performed to an invited audience of top agents, casting directors and representatives from professional theatre colleges.

A full-scale musical production in July, to give students the opportunity to understand a professional rehearsal process and how to fully develop a character from start to finish.

They're thrilled to be joined by an outstanding faculty of incomparable teachers, who will ensure a high standard of training is maintained throughout all disciplines including: Head of Acting, Katie Ray (Joseph, The Sound of Music, Million Dollar Quartet), Head of Singing, Louise Young (Mamma Mia, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Friends), and Head of Ballet, Anna Stevens (West Side Story, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera).

Applications are now open for the September 2021 intake for anyone aged 16 plus with a view to obtaining a career in the performing arts. The first round auditions will be by self-tape but they hope to offer in-person auditions as soon as current lockdown restrictions are eased. The application and audition process is completely free of charge and can be accessed online at www.jghacademy.co.uk/apply.

There's lots more information on their website www.jghacademy.co.uk. They're also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @JGHCanterbury.