JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto Comes to St. Helens Royal Theatre

Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal with a GIANT and spellbinding Pantomime this October half-term with a cast of much-loved regulars in Jack and the Beanstalk.

The sumptuous pantomime promises to captivate young and old audiences alike when it runs between Friday 27 October and Sunday 5 November 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the rags to riches story of a boy who sells the family’s cow for a handful of beans, getting him into a lot of trouble with his poor mother. The tale takes a magical twist when the beans spout into a magnificent beanstalk that reaches up to a mystical land high in the sky.

Audiences will join Jack on his gigantic journey up the beanstalk as he discovers geese with golden eggs, a magic harp, and a close encounter with a very hungry giant. But he’ll need to tread carefully as the villainous Mrs Fleshcreep is hot on his heels, determined to stop him in his exciting tracks.

X Factor and Eton Road’s David Heath stars as Jack, with Regal Entertainments favourite Lewis Devine as Simple Simon, also starring St Helen’s favourites Maddie Hope Coelho as Princess Jill, Rachael Wood as Mrs Fleshcreep, Jenna Sian O’Hara as Fairy Mary, and Mark Two who plays Dame Dolly Trott.

The show is directed by Chantelle Nolan, choreographed by Nazene Langfield and musical direction Callum Clarke and boasts stunning costumes and scenery, and a fantastic soundtrack of favourite songs.

Regal Entertainments have been producing top quality pantomimes for 20 years and is run by mother and daughter team Jane Joseph and Chantelle Nolan.

Chantelle Nolan, show director and manager of St Helens Theatre Royal, said: “Now that the summer break is over and children are back at school, we’ll soon be ready to welcome audiences back through the doors for our fabulous October Half-Term show next month. Jack and the Beanstalk has it all – fun, magic and lots of laughter. It’s a timeless story with a gigantic amount of excitement for all the family.

“I can guarantee everyone what they come to expect from Regal Entertainments pantos, great performances, a wonderful cast, fantastic sets, amazing costumes – and songs you’ll want to get up and dance to.”