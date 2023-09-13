JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto Comes to St. Helens Royal Theatre

Performances run between Friday 27 October and Sunday 5 November 2023.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 3 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse
Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo 4 Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto Comes to St. Helens Royal Theatre

Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal with a GIANT and spellbinding Pantomime this October half-term with a cast of much-loved regulars in Jack and the Beanstalk.

The sumptuous pantomime promises to captivate young and old audiences alike when it runs between Friday 27 October and Sunday 5 November 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the rags to riches story of a boy who sells the family’s cow for a handful of beans, getting him into a lot of trouble with his poor mother. The tale takes a magical twist when the beans spout into a magnificent beanstalk that reaches up to a mystical land high in the sky. 

Audiences will join Jack on his gigantic journey up the beanstalk as he discovers geese with golden eggs, a magic harp, and a close encounter with a very hungry giant. But he’ll need to tread carefully as the villainous Mrs Fleshcreep is hot on his heels, determined to stop him in his exciting tracks. 

X Factor and Eton Road’s David Heath stars as Jack, with Regal Entertainments favourite Lewis Devine as Simple Simon, also starring St Helen’s favourites Maddie Hope Coelho as Princess Jill, Rachael Wood as Mrs Fleshcreep, Jenna Sian O’Hara as Fairy Mary, and Mark Two who plays Dame Dolly Trott.

The show is directed by Chantelle Nolan, choreographed by Nazene Langfield and musical direction Callum Clarke and boasts stunning costumes and scenery, and a fantastic soundtrack of favourite songs.

Regal Entertainments have been producing top quality pantomimes for 20 years and is run by mother and daughter team Jane Joseph and Chantelle Nolan.

Chantelle Nolan, show director and manager of St Helens Theatre Royal, said: “Now that the summer break is over and children are back at school, we’ll soon be ready to welcome audiences back through the doors for our fabulous October Half-Term show next month. Jack and the Beanstalk has it all – fun, magic and lots of laughter. It’s a timeless story with a gigantic amount of excitement for all the family.

“I can guarantee everyone what they come to expect from Regal Entertainments pantos, great performances, a wonderful cast, fantastic sets, amazing costumes – and songs you’ll want to get up and dance to.”




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Lord Patten Of Barnes Reveals Recipients Of Praemium Imperiale 2023 Photo
Lord Patten Of Barnes Reveals Recipients Of Praemium Imperiale 2023

The Japan Art Association and Lord Patten of Barnes, Praemium Imperiale’s International Advisor in the UK, have announced the recipients of the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Awards. Learn more about the winners here!

2
2024 Lancaster Playwriting Prize Will Focus On Young Writers From The North West Photo
2024 Lancaster Playwriting Prize Will Focus On Young Writers From The North West

The 2024 Lancaster Playwriting Prize is focusing this year on young writers from two age brackets 12-15 & 16-18 years old. Learn more about the prize and how to submit here!

3
London Mozart Players Opens 2023/24 Season With STORY OF THE FAIR FIELD Photo
London Mozart Players Opens 2023/24 Season With STORY OF THE FAIR FIELD

London Mozart Players open their 23/24 season at Fairfield Halls with Story of the Fair Field; a concert on Saturday 7 October at Fairfield Halls.

4
Review: DREAM TEAM, Liverpool Royal Court Photo
Review: DREAM TEAM, Liverpool Royal Court

The story of the Sandman has been told for generations in song, books and on the stage - and this time, it was the turn of Liverpool’s Royal Court Youth Theatre to bring the tale to life in Dream Team. And what happened when they did? Well - it was truly magical.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Quarry Theatre (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
The North Wall Arts Centre (9/21-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
CAST Doncaster (9/28-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You