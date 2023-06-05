Issy Van Randwyck Stars In DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning Next Month

Performances take place 20 July - 29 July.
Dazzling Divas is a mesmerising musical journey illuminating the lives and work of legendary performers Billie Holiday, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass, Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield. Seven trailblazing women whose lives lit up the world and whose influences continue to this day. Relive their music and stories, each one as extraordinary as the next in one magical evening.
Issy van Randwyck is a triple Olivier Award nominee most recently seen in 'The Boyfriend' at the Menier Chocolate Factory, 'Hay Fever' at the Mill at Sonning and in the film 'Blithe Spirit' with Dame Judi Dench.
She was a member of the satirical cabaret group Fascinating Aida. Her many recordings include 'The Glory of Gershwin' with Larry Adler produced by George Martin.
MATINEE PERFORMANCES:
Restaurant open and serving lunch from 12.15pm – 2pm
Performance starts 2.15pm
EVENING PERFORMANCES
Restaurant open and serving dinner from 6.15pm – 8pm
Performance starts 8.15pm
Running time 1 hour 45 mins inc interval
