Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Isha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in Mumbai

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to launch on 31st March 2023.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Isha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in Mumbai

Isha Ambani today announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Dedicated to her mother Nita M Ambani-an educationist, businesswoman, philanthropist and long-time patron of the arts-it promises to be a cultural landmark.

NMACC is housed within the Jio World Centre, which is also home to the country's largest convention centre, retail and hospitality outlets, and more, all in the heart of India's financial and entertainment capital. The three-storeyed building will open spaces for performing as well as visual arts. A trio of dedicated spaces for the performing arts include The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions. The centre will also launch the Art House, a double-storeyed space spotlighting leading Indian and International Artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Isha said, "The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space - it is the culmination of my mother's passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India."

On 31st March 2023, the doors to the NMACC will open with a spectacular three-day launch.

Friday, 31st March 2023:

Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation: In the 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, acclaimed Indian playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan will bring together a sensory narrative of Indian culture told through the tenets of the classical Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts. This dramatic showcase boasts over 700 performers and features art forms such as dance, music and puppetry.

Saturday, 1st April 2023:

India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination: Curated by prolific author and costume expert Hamish Bowles, editor-in-chief, World of Interiors, international editor-at-large, Vogue US, this exhibit traces the widespread impact and influence of India's sartorial traditions in textiles, jewellery and surface ornamentation on global fashion spanning the 18th-21st century. Accompanying this exhibition is a coffee table book published by Rizzoli, documenting a comprehensive history of India and its impact on fashion worldwide for the very first time.

Sunday, 2nd April 2023:

Sangam Confluence: Curated by India's leading cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and Jeffrey Deitch, American curator, former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Los Angeles and founder of his eponymous gallery, Sangam Confluence is a group art show that celebrates diverse cultural impulses and traditions at the 16,000 sq. ft Art House. The exhibit, spread over four levels, explores the multiplicity of India through the works of 11 esteemed and emerging Indian contemporary artists and western artists influenced by India.

Reliance is India's largest private sector company, It's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

Currently ranking 104th, Reliance is the largest private sector company from India to feature in Fortune's Global 500 list of "World's Largest Companies" for 2022. The company stands 53rd in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of "World's Largest Public Companies" for 2022 - top-most among Indian companies. www.ril.com

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Isha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in MumbaiIsha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in Mumbai
October 12, 2022

Isha Ambani today announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
Notable Debuts And Established Names Highlight The Grange Festival's 2023 SeasonNotable Debuts And Established Names Highlight The Grange Festival's 2023 Season
October 12, 2022

Since its inception in 2017, The Grange Festival has swiftly developed a reputation as a destination venue for outstanding singers, top-notch conductors, world-class productions and discerning audiences - and the 2023 season is set to raise its standing amongst the cognoscenti even higher.
Cast Announced For the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANECast Announced For the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
October 12, 2022

Casting is announced for the National Theatre's critically-acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman. Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship will visit 29 towns and cities, across the UK and Ireland and will come to Milton Keynes Theatre on 27 June 2023.
Citizens Theatre Announces RED RIDING HOOD as Christmas ShowCitizens Theatre Announces RED RIDING HOOD as Christmas Show
October 12, 2022

The Citizens Theatre has announced its festive show for 2022 will be Red Riding Hood, by award-winning writer Lewis Hetherington and directed by Dominic Hill.  A fun filled, festive show for families, the production will be presented at Tramway from 9 –23 December while the major redevelopment of the Citizens Theatre building continues. 
16th Annual TheatreCraft Event Returns This Month16th Annual TheatreCraft Event Returns This Month
October 12, 2022

The Society of London Theatre has announced the return of TheatreCraft, the UK's largest free theatre careers event. Now in its 16th year, the 2022 event will take place at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday 25 October. 