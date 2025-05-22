Irish Stand-Up Star Emma Doran Will Embark on UK And Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Smash hit Irish comedian and viral online star Emma Doran has announced a UK and Ireland tour with brand new stand-up show Emmaculate. The critically-acclaimed stand-up, best-selling author and podcast host will perform over 50 dates from 25th September 2025 - 27th March 2026.

Tickets for Emmaculate will go on-sale Friday 23rd May at emmadorancomedy.com.

Emma is currently on her biggest tour to date with Dilemma, which has sold over 20,000 tickets across 60+ shows (including six sell-out nights at Vicar Street and two sell-out London Leicester Square Theatre dates) and was extended due to popular demand. Earlier this year, Emma captured hearts across Ireland on The Tommy Tiernan Show, where she spoke candidly about her unexpected pregnancy at 18, which she also wrote about in her best-selling book, Mad, Isn't It? (published in 2024).

There's no such thing as a perfect family but she wouldn't want one anyway...

The many trials and tribulations of Emma's blended family are laid bare, womanhood examined and relationships put to the test in this witty, rambunctious show from one of Ireland's most beloved stand-ups. Strap in for a night to remember, jam-packed with razor-sharp observations, riotous on-stage antics and conspiratorial gossipmongering.

With the help of her cracked Samsung phone, Emma has garnered over 318k followers across social channels and surpassed over 1.6 million likes on TikTok for her comedy sketches, with one TikTok of her stand-up reaching over 1.8 million views.

Recently, Emma wrote and starred in series 2 of the sketch show No Worries If Not! on RTÉ and starred in Prime Video's first original series in Ireland, LOL: Last One Laughing hosted by Graham Norton. Other TV credits include: The Late Late Show (RTÉ), Celebrity Gogglebox (Virgin Media One), No Worries if Not (RTÉ), Modern Love on Amazon Prime alongside Kit Harington, The Deirdre O'Kane Show (SKY), Bridget and Eamon (RTÉ), Callan Kicks (RTÉ), Republic Of Telly (RTÉ) and Irelands Fittest Family (RTÉ), while her podcast credits include: You're Grounded with daughter Ella, And Another Thing! with Muireann O' Connell and the four-part series Mischief Makers.

Emma currently co-hosts the podcast Keep It Tight alongside fellow stand-up and LOL: Last One Laughing contestant Deirdre O'Kane.

Comments

