Iris Theatre Announces Participants for #START

Iris Theatre today announced participants for #start, a development scheme for those early in their theatre careers and those getting into theatre for the very first time. The scheme has two strands: #startDIRECTING and #startDESIGNING, offering aspiring practitioners a selection of workshops, online learning and practical placements from May - December 2021.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, said today, "The start scheme marks an important aspect of our work as a charity. Forging opportunities for artists in their early career, is more important than ever as the industry looks to build back from the pandemic. We are excited to welcome these nine incredible individuals and look forward to supporting them on this stage of their creative journey."

#startDIRECTING

May - December 2021

Iris Theatre will support five people who want to develop or begin a career in directing for theatre, but have yet to receive any formal, vocational training in the role. They will receive regular online sessions from Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, Paul-Ryan Carberry and be offered placements on Iris Theatre's Summer Festival and Winter Season, to be announced.

Participants are Carol Curtis, Ozioma Ihesiene, Peyton Lee, Natali Servat and Isobel Witcomb.

#startDESIGNING

May - August 2021

Iris Theatre will support four people who want to develop or begin a career in theatre design. The participants will receive regular workshops under the mentorship and guidance of Iris Theatre's Summer Festival designer, Sophia Pardon, helping to deliver the design for this year's festival programme.

Participants are Ella Di Gregorio, Aslan Herzen, Ellie Roser and Jack Sheehan.

Paul-Ryan Carberry has been Artistic Director of iris Theatre since 2019. His credits for the company include Festive Folklore and The Three Musketeers. Other directing credits include London - a theatrical film (Online/Mountview), Dead Dog in a Suitcase & other love songs (Backstage Theatre, Peckham), A Serious Business (Luton Hat Factory/The Pleasance), The Nativity (St James's Church, Paddington), Touched (Bernie Grant Arts Centre), The Outback Games (Edinburgh Festival Fringe - nominated for an MTN Award), Star Jumps Are Not Essential (The Lost Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Central Academy of Drama, Beijing), Half A Sixpence, James Joyce's The Dead, Heathers, Ourselves Alone, Into The Woods and Parade (Mountview). As an associate director his credits include Grease (UK tour); and as assistant director, Strangers on a Train (UK tour). As an actor, his theatre credits include The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Octagon Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Birmingham Rep/West Yorkshire Playhouse), As You Like It (Grosvenor Park Open Air), Billy Liar (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Everybody Loves a Winner (Royal Exchange Theatre) and All the Fun of The Fair (UK tour); and for television, A Song For Jenny and The Village.

Sophia Pardon is a set, costume and puppet designer. Her credits include A Christmas Carol (Barn Theatre), Once on This Island (Arts Ed), A Doll's House (UK tour), GORGON: A Horror Story (VAULTS Festival), Faustus (Queen Elizabeth Hall), Neck or Nothing (Pleasance Theatre) and The Little Prince (Omnibus Theatre). Pardon is also currently the designer at Italia Conti Academy of Performing Arts.