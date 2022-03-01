Independent Cabaret Venue To Launch In Manchester This Summer

A new piano and cabaret bar is coming to central Manchester this summer.

Live music lovers looking for a friendly bar with a cabaret club vibe will find Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge the perfect place to drop into for a casual drink, or when planning a special night out. The venue, which opens its doors this summer, will welcome guests with warm hospitality and live music every night.

Sonata will be a music-led venue, inspired by the cabaret clubs of New York and Berlin. The programme will offer something for everyone, showcasing singers, pianists and cabaret artists from across the UK and beyond. Guests will experience everything from pop standards to Broadway ballads, from jazz classics to quirky cabaret.

Tucked away on an alley in the heart of the city, Sonata will be entered through a 'speakeasy'-style entrance. Guests will descend the stairs and discover a classic venue with a contemporary twist, a state-of-the-art sound system and a stage complete with baby grand piano. Quite a transformation from its previous incarnation - the basement storeroom of a former branch of Boots!

The venue promises a warm Manchester welcome, with the comfort and convenience of full table service. Sonata will be open 7 nights a week until the early hours, for drinks before or after dinner or the theatre. For those who fancy a bite while they enjoy the evening's entertainment, a tempting selection of cheese and charcuterie will be on offer.

The independent venue is founded by Dale Bassett, a trained singer and cabaret artist who left performing for a career in education and business. Reflecting during the pandemic, Dale decided to return to his musical and theatrical roots. Sonata is the realisation of his dream of a venue inspired by the London cabaret scene, where he performed before moving to Manchester a decade ago.

Dale Bassett, founder of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, said:

"I am so excited to be creating a unique addition to Manchester's nightlife and legendary music scene, and in a completely new and custom-designed venue.

"Sonata will be a special place, with piano and song centre-stage - a home for acclaimed local and international performers, and some new and hidden talents too. Whether you discover something new or enjoy an old favourite, I will be hand-picking our musicians and entertainers to make sure guests have a memorable night.

"Sonata has been my lifelong dream, and to bring it to life in the city I love is such a privilege. I can't wait to share my passion and our fantastically talented artists with our guests."

Opening dates and the first acts to perform will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

You can find out more at sonatamcr.com and follow @sonatamcr on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest on Sonata's opening.