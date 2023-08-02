In the Park Presents 3 Day Music Festival At Sefton Park, Liverpool, 12 – 14 July 2024

Liverpool has long been home and host to a series of exciting and diverse music events over the years, and 2024 is set to be another chapter in this cultural journey as 'In the Park presents' returns to Liverpool's stunning Sefton Park from Friday 12th – Sunday 14th July 2024. With a 40,000 capacity each day, In the Park will be bringing together some of the best live music from various genres for what promises to be a firm fixture in the festival calendar.

First headliner to be announced is Jamie Webster - undoubtedly one of the UK's most successful independent artists and one of Liverpool's biggest musical success stories in recent years. His headline appearance at In the Park presents on Friday 12th July 2024 will be his biggest show to date and comes fresh off the back of two sell out 12,000 capacity shows at On the Waterfront last month and coincides with the announcement of his third album '10 For The People' slated for release early 2024. Fans can expect the usual proud and emotional performance that one of the cities most loved sons has become widely lauded for, an electric atmosphere under the mid-summer sky.

Following its Sefton Park debut in 2019, Saturday's headliner has been revealed as Cream Classical and the 50-piece Kaleidoscope Orchestra.

The show that started it all attracted over 35,000 people who witnessed one of the city's most spinetingling and iconic performances. With a set list curated by dance music duo K-Klass delivering a soundtrack for the dance music generation like you've never heard it before, joined by an array of vocalists and performers and fresh off the back of another two sell out shows at Liverpool Cathedral, In the Park presents Cream Classical offers a unique outdoor experience with the city's Sefton Park as its setting - a show not to be missed! More acts to be announced.

With a 30-year history of staging award-winning festivals and events in Liverpool and around the world, Cream and Live Nation are excited to build on its reputation as a global leader and establish a world class event and where better to do this than their home city of Liverpool.

Pre-sale tickets available from 9am Friday 11th August / General sale tickets available from 10am. Sign up now Click Here all those signed up will receive an exclusive link for early access to pre-sale tickets.