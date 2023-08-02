In Stitches Theatre Company Brings BUTTONED UP! To Camden Fringe 2022

The hour-long show involves short-form comedy improvisation games that are high-energy, peopled with outlandish characters and dubious accents, and are never the same.

A year and a half ago, In Stitches Theatre Company was formed. Their debut performance at the Camden Fringe 2022 was described as a “triumph”(The Reviews Hub), and since then, the company has gone from strength to strength with several sell out shows over the course of the year. Now they are returning to the Camden Fringe with BUTTONED UP! 

The In Stitches company consists of 12 Rose Bruford students and graduates from across the globe. This uniquely well-bonded group of performers have crafted a show that is both intimate and boisterous, in which the audience play a key role providing prompts for each scene.  

 

The hour-long show involves short-form comedy improvisation games that are high-energy, peopled with outlandish characters and dubious accents, and are never the same. This company loves to keep both actors and audience alike on their toes! 

 

Performers: Beth Cowan, Molly Jennings, Bethany Gabbitas, Nanouri Winchester, Cameron Baker-Stewart, Zrey Sholapurkar, Izzy Cox 

 

Contains swearing, adult themes and audience interaction. 

 

 

Box Office: Click Here 

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £8.50/£10 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




