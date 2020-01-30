Impact of Baby Loss Explored in UK Tour of BIRTH
Highly renowned Theatre Re embark on an extensive tour with their Edinburgh hit, Birth. This poignant piece of visual theatre, brought to life with incredible live music, explores inter-generational connections. Theatre Re is known for their acclaimed work that includes the hugely successful The Nature of Forgetting which has toured the world including sell outs in London, New York, Hong Kong, South Korea and South America.
Sharing the beauty and impact of Theatre Re's earlier work, Birth uses the company's compelling, physical style embracing mime, theatre and live music to explore family connections and what is passed down over generations.
Emily is eight months pregnant when she reads her grandmother's journal. As she delves into the depths of her family history, its pages unveil a legacy of unspoken tragedies, courage and unconditional love. BIRTH traces the journey of three women from the same family as they discover self-acceptance, hope and strength in each other. Deftly tackling the sensitive topic of loss during pregnancy, the production explores the fragility of life.
Over a 15-month period, as well as drawing on personal experience and the interviews they conducted with families who have experienced such loss, Theatre Re have collaborated with neuroscientists and philosophers to ask the question 'when does memory begin?' Their work is distinctively rooted in the science, philosophy, theatre and real human experience. Throughout this 2020 tour, they will also be collaborating with charity Aching Arms whose aim is to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss and to bring some comfort to bereaved parents and their families.
Company director Guillaume Pige comments, BIRTH is about family, memory and secrets. Throughout the development process, we unearthed the parallels between our own lives and the lives of our parents and grandparents. We looked at the moments that have been an important part of family life for generations but we also looked at the smaller moments, those that we tend to forget, but that meant so much at the time and helped define who we are.
Established in 2009, Theatre Re is an internationally acclaimed ensemble creating thought-provoking performances. Intimate collaborations with experts in different fields and various community groups throughout the devising process play a crucial part in the development of their work.
Information
Alex Judd Composer
Malik Ibheis Costume and Props Designer
Amédine Bello Costume Maker
Dr Katherine Graham Lighting Designer
Tamara von Werthern Dramaturg
Josephine Tremelling CSM, Production Manager & External Advisor
Hannah Bixby Engagement Producer
Rev Professor June Boyce-Tillman External Curator
Dr Graeme A Forbes Philosopher
Professor Kate Jeffery Scientific Collaborator
Eygló Belafonte Rehearsal Director
Cast
Eygló Belafonte Emily
Vyte Garriga Sue
Claudia Marciano Katherine
Charles Sandford George & James
Andres Velasquez Sam
Performance Dates
26th February 2020 The Ffwrnes
Park St, Llanelli, United Kingdom, SA15 3YE
0345 2263510
28th February 2020 Richard Burton Theatre
The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Castle Grounds, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3ER
029 2039 139
14th - 16th May 2020 The MAC
10 Exchange St West, Belfast, BT1 2NJ
028 9023 5053
20th May 2020 Harlow Playhouse
Playhouse Square, Harlow CM20 1LS
01279 431945
22nd - 23rd May 2020 The Lowry
Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ
0343 208 6000
28th May 2020 The Courtyard, Hereford
Edgar Street, Hereford, HR4 9JR
01432 340555
2nd June 2020 South Hill Park Arts Centre
Ringmead, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 7PA
01344 484123
4th June 2020 Gulbenkian
University of Kent, Canterbury, Kent, CT2 7NB
01227 769075
7th October The Point
Leigh Road, Eastleigh, Hants SO50 9DE
023 8065 2333
8th - 9th October The Connaught Theatre
Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG
01903 206 206
20th October Lakeside Arts
University Park, Nottingham, NG7 2RD
0115 846 7777
22nd October The Lawrence Batley Theatre
Queen's Square, Queen Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2SP
01484 430 528
23rd October The Civic
Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ
01226 327000