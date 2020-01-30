Impact of Baby Loss Explored in UK Tour of BIRTH

Highly renowned Theatre Re embark on an extensive tour with their Edinburgh hit, Birth. This poignant piece of visual theatre, brought to life with incredible live music, explores inter-generational connections. Theatre Re is known for their acclaimed work that includes the hugely successful The Nature of Forgetting which has toured the world including sell outs in London, New York, Hong Kong, South Korea and South America.

Sharing the beauty and impact of Theatre Re's earlier work, Birth uses the company's compelling, physical style embracing mime, theatre and live music to explore family connections and what is passed down over generations.

Emily is eight months pregnant when she reads her grandmother's journal. As she delves into the depths of her family history, its pages unveil a legacy of unspoken tragedies, courage and unconditional love. BIRTH traces the journey of three women from the same family as they discover self-acceptance, hope and strength in each other. Deftly tackling the sensitive topic of loss during pregnancy, the production explores the fragility of life.

Over a 15-month period, as well as drawing on personal experience and the interviews they conducted with families who have experienced such loss, Theatre Re have collaborated with neuroscientists and philosophers to ask the question 'when does memory begin?' Their work is distinctively rooted in the science, philosophy, theatre and real human experience. Throughout this 2020 tour, they will also be collaborating with charity Aching Arms whose aim is to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss and to bring some comfort to bereaved parents and their families.

Company director Guillaume Pige comments, BIRTH is about family, memory and secrets. Throughout the development process, we unearthed the parallels between our own lives and the lives of our parents and grandparents. We looked at the moments that have been an important part of family life for generations but we also looked at the smaller moments, those that we tend to forget, but that meant so much at the time and helped define who we are.

Established in 2009, Theatre Re is an internationally acclaimed ensemble creating thought-provoking performances. Intimate collaborations with experts in different fields and various community groups throughout the devising process play a crucial part in the development of their work.

Information

Alex Judd Composer

Malik Ibheis Costume and Props Designer

Amédine Bello Costume Maker

Dr Katherine Graham Lighting Designer

Tamara von Werthern Dramaturg

Josephine Tremelling CSM, Production Manager & External Advisor

Hannah Bixby Engagement Producer

Rev Professor June Boyce-Tillman External Curator

Dr Graeme A Forbes Philosopher

Professor Kate Jeffery Scientific Collaborator

Eygló Belafonte Rehearsal Director

Cast

Eygló Belafonte Emily

Vyte Garriga Sue

Claudia Marciano Katherine

Charles Sandford George & James

Andres Velasquez Sam

Performance Dates

26th February 2020 The Ffwrnes

Park St, Llanelli, United Kingdom, SA15 3YE

0345 2263510

theatrausirgar.co.uk

28th February 2020 Richard Burton Theatre

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Castle Grounds, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3ER

029 2039 139

rwcmd.ac.uk

14th - 16th May 2020 The MAC

10 Exchange St West, Belfast, BT1 2NJ

028 9023 5053

themaclive.com

20th May 2020 Harlow Playhouse

Playhouse Square, Harlow CM20 1LS

01279 431945

harlowplayhouse.co.uk

22nd - 23rd May 2020 The Lowry

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

0343 208 6000

thelowry.com

28th May 2020 The Courtyard, Hereford

Edgar Street, Hereford, HR4 9JR

01432 340555

courtyard.org.uk

2nd June 2020 South Hill Park Arts Centre

Ringmead, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 7PA

01344 484123

southhillpark.org.uk

4th June 2020 Gulbenkian

University of Kent, Canterbury, Kent, CT2 7NB

01227 769075

thegulbenkian.co.uk

7th October The Point

Leigh Road, Eastleigh, Hants SO50 9DE

023 8065 2333

thepointeastleigh.co.uk

8th - 9th October The Connaught Theatre

Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG

01903 206 206

worthingtheatres.co.uk

20th October Lakeside Arts

University Park, Nottingham, NG7 2RD

0115 846 7777

lakesidearts.org.uk

22nd October The Lawrence Batley Theatre

Queen's Square, Queen Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2SP

01484 430 528

thelbt.org

23rd October The Civic

Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ

01226 327000

barnsleycivic.co.uk





